Former Ipswich Town midfielder Matt Holland has taken to Twitter to congratulate his former side on their magnificent 3-0 away victory at Barnsley last night.

It looked as though the two sides were going to go into the interval level - but Nathan Broahead's header in the 44th minute allowed the Tractor Boys to make a breakthrough.

And they doubled their lead in stoppage time, with George Hirst's perseverance allowing him to wriggle free of the Tykes' defenders and strike the ball past Harry Isted.

Broadhead had a penalty saved by Isted 10 minutes after half-time - but the visitors sealed the three points in the 81st minute through Conor Chaplin's lob.

Where does this result leave Ipswich Town?

Following this win, they are four points clear of Sheffield Wednesday with just two league games remaining.

With this, they only need to win one of their remaining matches to go up automatically and they have a good chance of sealing a top-two spot this weekend when they face Exeter City.

If they failed to come out on top against the Grecians, they may need to win at Fleetwood Town but it does seem likely that they will be on their way up.

Because of the Tractor Boys' goal difference, the Owls would need to win both of their games to give themselves anything chance of winning automatic promotion.

Last night's for Kieran McKenna's men means they are now just one point adrift of Plymouth Argyle, putting them in contention to win the title. Sealing promotion will be Ipswich's biggest priority though.

Matt Holland's message

Holland had no shortage of praise for the League One promotion favourites after last night's game.

He posted: "What a superb team effort. Club, staff, players and fans all together. Onto Saturday!"

How has everyone contributed at Ipswich Town?

Amid a stay in the third tier that's been longer than many supporters had perhaps expected, the Tractor Boys' supporters have remained loyal and because of that, they deserve the opportunity to go back up to the Championship.

McKenna, meanwhile, has implemented a good brand of football and has recruited well to ensure the club have been competing at the top end of the division.

He's certainly been an excellent appointment and will be a great boss in the second tier too.

Fair play to their board as well, because they allowed Paul Cook to rebuild the squad back in 2021 and that faith has paid off with the Tractor Boys now on the verge of securing promotion.

And the players have stepped up well to the plate. On paper, they should be in the promotion mix but they have been able to handle the weight of expectation to drag themselves into their current position. They should be commended for that.