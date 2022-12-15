Matt Holland issues glowing Kieran McKenna verdict ahead of Ipswich Town’s clash with Wycombe

Former Ipswich Town player Matt Holland has admitted that he believes that Kieran McKenna is the perfect coach for the club.

Appointed as the Blues’ manager last year, McKenna has completely transformed the club’s fortunes during his time at Portman Road.

Under the guidance of the 36-year-old, Ipswich have climbed to the top of the League One standings this season by accumulating an impressive total of 45 points from 21 league games.

Having only suffered two defeats at this level during the current campaign, Ipswich will be confident in their ability to maintain a push for automatic promotion over the course of the coming months.

The Tractor Boys will be looking to back up their recent victory over Peterborough United by securing a positive result in their showdown with Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

Ahead of the club’s trip to Adams Park, Holland has shared a glowing verdict on McKenna.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Official EFL Podcast about Ipswich, Holland said: “There’s money being spent on the ground, there’s money being spent on the training ground, there’s money being spent on the team, investment with bringing players to the club.

“And I think that the fans are enjoying the ride, enjoying what is happening because I think over sort of a 10-year period it’s been neglected in many ways.

“In many areas of the football club, it’s been neglected and there was a lot of work that needed doing and it is happening.

“It’s not a quick process, it’s a slow process, it’s going to take time to build it to where Mark Ashton and his team want to get to but it’s important that’s right off the field and it’s important that things are right on the field and I think in Kieran McKenna, they have got the perfect coach.”

The Verdict

Holland’s comments are spot on as Ipswich now seem to be a club which are finally heading in the right direction following a period in which they have underachieved.

With McKenna at the helm, the Blues certainly have a great chance of finally securing a return to the Championship next year.

Providing that Ipswich are able to maintain their consistency over the course of the coming weeks, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if they are able to build a gap between them and the chasing pack in League One.

Currently able to call upon the services of a host of classy operators who are capable of delivering impressive individual displays at this level, the Blues will be confident in their ability to provide the club’s supporters with some memorable moments between now and the end of the campaign.