Swansea City face an interesting summer with Russell Martin potentially departing the club for Southampton.

It could spark a major change at the club this summer, with several members of the board leaving, the same could be said for the playing squad.

It was a mixed campaign for the Swans under Martin, with an average start followed up by a poor middle of the season, Martin was still able to deliver tenth place finish in the Championship.

This is despite failing to be back during both transfer windows which will almost certainly be playing in Martin's head as he chooses his next steps, whether that's with Swansea or Southampton.

There is still plenty of quality in this Swans side, with a new manager likely to benefit from the continuity of certain members within the team.

One of those is MAtt Grimes, who has been a mainstay in the Swansea midfield over the last five years.

Here, we take a look how much the deep lying playmaker is estimated to be earning at the club and what the future holds for him.

How much does Matt Grimes earn at Swansea City?

Grimes has been with the Swans since 2014 having arrived from Exeter City. It took some time and loan moves to Blackburn Rovers and Leeds United before Grimes found his place in the first team, but he hasn't looked back since becoming a regular in 2018.

Grimes has become integral to how the Swans play, with the ball transitioning from the back line, through him and into advance areas.

He's a tidy player, which is matched by his 91.6 percent pass success rate, the highest of any midfielder in the Championship according to WhoScored.

This is reflected in his weekly salary for Swansea, as he takes home £12,500 per week. This amounts to £600,000 per year with his current deal due to run until 2025 according to Capology.

How does this compare to other Swansea City players?

Interestingly, Grimes doesn't boast the highest salary at the club.

Currently, Olivier Ntcham is the highest earner at the Swansea City Stadium, earning £27,115 per week. The next highest is Joe Allen on £22,500, and Kyle Naughton on £20,000.

Next is Harry Darling, earning £19,231 per week before Grimes follows up with his £12,500 per week.

It's interesting that the likes of Grimes and Joel Piroe are so important to Swansea, but aren't among their highest earners at the club.

This could be changed, as both players are likely to attract interest from other clubs this summer, especially with Martin potentially leaving.