Matt Grimes shares message with Swansea City supporters after club’s win over Cardiff

Matt Grimes has taken to Instagram to share a message with Swansea City’s supporters following his side’s showdown with Cardiff City.

The Swans claimed bragging rights in the South Wales derby again yesterday.

After defeating Cardiff home and away in the Championship last season, Russell Martin’s side proved to be too strong for their opponents at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Cardiff were reduced to ten men in the early stages of this clash as Callum Robinson was sent-off for throwing the ball at Ben Cabango’s face.

Swansea had an appeal for a penalty turned down by referee Darren Bond who failed to spot Cedric Kipre’s handball in the area.

Almost immediately after this incident, the Swans opened the scoring as Oli Cooper fired a superb effort past goalkeeper Ryan Allsop.

Following the break, Mark Harris headed an effort for Cardiff over the bar before Swansea extended their advantage in the 67th minute.

Grimes provided a fantastic pass for Michael Obafemi who slotted home to effectively secure victory for his side.

As a result of this triumph, Swansea moved up to fourth in the Championship standings and are now only three points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

After this clash, Grimes decided to share a message on Instagram.

The Swansea captain posted: “Team, Fans, Club @swansofficial.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Grimes (@mattgrimes8)

The Verdict

Swansea’s fans will be delighted by the fact that their side were once again able to deliver the goods in this particular fixture.

Under the guidance of Martin, the Jacks are clearly heading in the right direction in the Championship and thus it wouldn’t be at all surprising if they emerge as legitimate contenders for promotion in the coming months.

Grimes is expected to play a key role for Swansea during the remainder of the campaign and will be keen to build on his latest display in the club’s upcoming fixtures.

As well as providing an assist against Cardiff, the midfielder also recorded a pass success rate of 91.3% as he recorded an impressive WhoScored match rating of 8.10.

With Swansea set to take on Bristol City this weekend, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Grimes produces another assured performance in this particular clash.

QUIZ