Swansea City midfielder Matt Grimes has taken to Instagram to send a message to the club’s supporters following his decision to commit his future to the Welsh side.

As confirmed by the club’s official website, Grimes signed a new contract yesterday which will see him remain at the Swansea.com Stadium until 2025.

The 26-year-old’s previous deal was set to expire at the end of the current campaign but he is now set to feature for the Jacks for the foreseeable future.

After helping Swansea reach the play-off final last season by making 48 appearances at this level for the club, Grimes attracted a considerable amount of interest from Fulham in the summer transfer window.

A report by The Athletic in August revealed that the Jacks had opted to reject a bid believed to be in the region of £2.5m from the Cottagers for Grimes.

After putting pen to paper on a new deal, the midfielder thanked the club’s fans on Instagram for the support that he has received during his time at Swansea.

Grimes posted: “Couldn’t be happier to sign a new deal at this fantastic club.

“I’ve loved every single minute I’ve been here and I can’t wait for the next chapter.

“I really believe we are building something special here and I hope you can all see and feel it.

1 of 20 Emirates Stadium? Yes No

“A big thank you to the manager and staff for having so much faith and belief in me.

“This place is home for my family and the birth place of my beautiful daughter Myla rose.

“Just want to thank you all for your support on and off the pitch during my time here, this city really is special to me.

“See you tomorrow [today] Jack Army.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Grimes (@mattgrimes8)

Swansea are currently 12th in the Championship table ahead of the visit of Blackpool to the Swansea.com Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

Swansea’s decision to keep Grimes in the summer window has been justified as they have now managed to convince him to commit his future to the club.

A key player for the Jacks, the midfielder has already made 18 appearances in all competitions this season and will be hoping to help his side achieve a relative amount of success in the Championship over the coming months.

Providing that Swansea are able to deliver the goods on a consistent basis at this level, there is no reason why they cannot become legitimate contenders for a play-off place in 2022.

By maintaining his form as well as his fitness, Grimes could play a decisive role for the Jacks as they aim to reach new heights under the guidance of head coach Russell Martin.