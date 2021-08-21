Matt Grimes sends clear message on his Swansea City future amid Fulham claims

Swansea City captain Matt Grimes has played down reports linking him with a move away from the Welsh club during the summer transfer window.

Grimes’ future has been the subject of much speculation this summer, with reports from The Daily Mail claiming that Fulham are closing in on a deal to sign the 26-year-old.

Now however, it seems as though Grimes has now interest in those claims, with his focus fully on helping Swansea’s cause in the Championship.

Speaking about his future after his side’s 1-0 win over Bristol City on Friday night, Grimes was quoted by Wales Online as telling Sky Sports: “No, it’s all just noise around me at the moment. I’ll give everything I can for this club every time I step foot on the pitch, and that’s all I can say about it really.”

As things stand, Grimes is now into the final year of his Swansea contract, meaning this could yet be Swansea’s final chance to receive a fee for the midfielder.

Have Swansea won or lost more games against each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 Arsenal? Won more Lost more

That win over Bristol City was Russell Martin’s first in the league as Swansea manager, and leaves the club with four points from their opening four games of the Championship season.

The Verdict

You feel that these comments from Grimes will be a big relief to those of a Swansea City persuasion.

The midfielder obviously has a huge influence on the club, both with the ability he possesses with the ball, and his leadership abilities in his role as captain.

It would therefore be a big loss if he was to move on, so the fact he does not seem to even be considering a transfer this summer, is obviously a good thing as Swansea look to find their feet under Martin.

However, it does still leave the club in a slightly precarious situation with regards to his contract, as they will not want to let a player of his calibre leave for free next summer, so you imagine a new deal for Grimes ought to be something of a priority for the club.