Matt Grimes makes claim about player’s potential at Swansea City amid Leeds United transfer interest

Flynn Downes has enjoyed a very impressive debut season under Russell Martin’s tutelage at Swansea City.

The 23-year-old is extremely comfortable on the ball and suits the Swans down to the ground with the methods that Martin has been putting across to his players this season.

Downes, reportedly admired by Leeds United according to The Times, has stood out despite the Swans not being able to produce consistent results and has really kicked on since leaving Ipswich Town.

Downes’ on the ball ability makes him a very attractive prospect for Premier League clubs, able to switch play with ease, work his way out of tight spaces and build attacks from central midfield areas.

Matt Grimes has been one of the most easy-on-the-eye midfielders in the Championship for a number of years now and the former Exeter City man was full of praise for Downes when he spoke to the club’s media team.

He said: “Flynn’s been absolutely unbelievable since he signed.

“I think he’s been first class, his attitude he brings to training everyday, he’s a top, top player.

“If his dedication and work ethic is anything to go by I think he can go right to the top.”

🗣️ On Downes… "Flynn’s been absolutely unbelievable since he signed. I think he’s been first class, his attitude he brings to training everyday, he’s a top, top player. "If his dedication and work ethic is anything to go by I think he can go right to the top." — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) April 1, 2022

It will be interesting to monitor Downes’ trajectory with his reputation growing at a rapid rate under Martin.

The Verdict

11 quickfire quiz questions about Swansea City’s stadium that all Swans supporters should get correct

1 of 11 What is the capacity of the stadium? 15,987 18,242 21,088 24,458

It feels like Grimes has been on the brink of a Premier League move for a while and has the ability to dictate in the second tier.

Grimes and Downes have built a strong relationship this season and have seen the Swans establish a firm grip on games at times, just not consistently enough to drag them closer to the top six chasing pack.

It was always going to be a long term appointment and it will be exciting to see what business the Swans can conduct in the summer, to give Martin further ammunition in building towards a promotion push.

It would be a bit soon for Downes to depart for the big time this summer, but the early signs are clearly there, his measured decision making in and out of possession will have him playing in the Premier League at some stage.