Coventry City’s Haji Wright revealed his delight after his hat-trick saw Frank Lampard’s men beat Sunderland 3-0 on Saturday, which also earned praise from current and former teammates in the likes of Matt Grimes and Hull City midfielder Kasey Palmer.

The Sky Blues have been rejuvenated since Lampard’s arrival, and their remarkable winning run in 2025 has catapulted the side into the play-offs with just eight games to spare following a dramatic turnaround.

Championship Table (As of 16/3/25) Team P GD Pts 5 Coventry City 38 7 59 6 West Brom 38 14 57 7 Bristol City 38 8 57 8 Middlesbrough 38 9 54

However, a midweek defeat at Derby County halted momentum slightly, and there was an interest in how Coventry would bounce back.

Matt Grimes, Kasey Palmer react to Haji Wright's Sunderland exploits for Coventry City

But, despite Sunderland sitting fourth in the table, Coventry made light work of Regis Le Bris’ side, as they ran out deserved winners by three goals.

And, whilst it was an impressive team performance, Wright was undoubtedly the best player on the pitch, as the USA international scored a hat-trick.

The visitors were unable to cope with his pace, power and skill, as he rifled in from range to give Coventry the lead.

Wright would then win and convert a penalty to put Lampard’s men two up, and he ensured it was a day to remember with a cool finish after he was set through by Victor Torp in the 73rd minute.

It was obviously a great day for the attacker, and he took to Instagram to send a message to the fans after the victory.

“Couldn’t be happier to be back playing in front of all you special fans! +3 points and on to the next one!” he wrote.

The 25-year-old collected rightful praise from current and former teammates too, with Matt Grimes and Kasey Palmer - who left Coventry for Hull City in the summer - both among those to take to Wright's Instagram post.

Grimes wrote: "Pleasure 🤝🏼." Palmer, meanwhile, took time to laud his old teammate, commenting: "Yeah Your [sic] Him 🐐."

The likes of Torp, Ephron Mason-Clarke, Oliver Dovin, Jamie Paterson and Ben Sheaf also commented on the post, with Wright clearly an extremely popular figure in the Sky Blues dressing room.

Haji Wright could be pivotal in Coventry City’s promotion push

Lampard really does have a talented squad at his disposal, and it’s worth remembering that Coventry had to do without Wright for almost four months due to an ankle injury earlier this season.

Indeed, Wright made only his first home start since the beginning of November against the Black Cats, and it begs the question of just where Coventry could find themselves in the league table had they been able to rely on his goals for the campaign's full duration.

That was his fourth successive game since returning, and it was a reminder of why the Midlands outfit forked out a substantial sum to bring him to English football. As per reports, Coventry shelled out a club-record £7.7 million to land Wright from Antalyaspor in the summer of 2023, which is increasingly looking like money well spent.

Simply put, Wright was unplayable, and when he is like that, he is easily one of the best forward players in the league.

If he can maintain his best form, he will be a major asset for Coventry during the run-in, and he adds to their range of options in the final third - which must excite Lampard and the fans.

It appears Coventry have found momentum at the right time, but the boss will want to ensure complacency doesn’t creep in as they fight to secure a top-six finish.

Coventry are back in action away to Sheffield United after the international break.