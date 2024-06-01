Highlights Southampton succeeded in getting back to the Premier League and now must focus on summer transfers to compete.

Russell Martin led Saints to play-off success with a possession-focused style, backed by midfielder Flynn Downes.

Potential midfield replacements include experienced Josh Brownhill, talented Ben Sheaf, and reliable Matt Grimes.

Southampton achieved their goal of winning promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, and will now be looking to utilise the summer transfer window in an effort to re-adjust to life in the top-flight.

Russell Martin has done a stellar job in his first season in charge of the Saints, leading the Hampshire outfit to play-off glory, and has instilled an attractive brand of possession-oriented football at St Mary's.

A key figure in maintaining this style of play throughout the 2023/24 season was Flynn Downes, who joined the Saints on loan from Premier League outfit West Ham United last summer, but it remains unclear whether the Hammers' new boss, Julen Lopetegui, wants to keep the midfielder at the London Stadium, or if he would be open to allowing him to reunite with Martin and co on either a loan or permanent basis.

The former Swansea City man was a crucial asset for Martin's side throughout their promotion winning campaign, and according to FotMob, he retained an excellent pass accuracy of 93.3%.

But if a new deal for Downes cannot be agreed, these are three alternatives the Saints should consider:

Josh Brownhill

Josh Brownhill has a wealth of Premier League experience, having joined Burnley from Bristol City midway through the 2019/20 season.

He has played in the top-flight during four of the last five seasons, and he could be a solid signing for the Saints should they choose to pursue a deal for the 28-year-old.

After spending the last two seasons under Vincent Kompany's Clarets reign, Brownhill is used to playing for a manager who has a strong possession-based ethos, which would suggest he would suit Martin's philosophy perfectly.

During the Lancashire outfit's promotion winning season of 2022/23, the midfielder showcased his creative abilities as he scored seven goals and created eight assists in the Championship.

As the Clarets were relegated back to the second tier following an underwhelming 2023/24 Premier League season, Brownhill was somewhat less productive than in the previous campaign, but still managed four goals and two assists in the top-flight.

His playing style and experience could make him an ideal signing for Martin and co, and perhaps if they secured the services of the Clarets man, the Saints would not miss Downes.

Ben Sheaf

Coventry City star Ben Sheaf impressed for the Sky Blues throughout the 2023/24 season, and played a key role in the Sky Blues' historic run to the FA Cup semi-finals.

The Arsenal academy graduate has already attracted interest from both Fulham and Ipswich, but following the Saints' promotion to the Premier League, they too could be in a strong position to sign the talented midfielder.

Furthermore, if the Saints are not able to retain the services of Downes, that would give them extra incentive to move for Sheaf, who may feel he is ready for the challenge of the Premier League after reaching Wembley during each of the last two seasons, and he was a crucial part of Mark Robins' team who reached the 2023 play-off final.

According to FotMob, Sheaf completed 1,547 successful passes during the 2023/24 season with an accuracy of 85.3%, which would suggest he is capable of performing well for a good footballing side such as the Saints.

Matt Grimes

Swansea City's disappointing 14th place finish in the Championship is not reflective of the abilities of Matt Grimes, who is a metronome in midfield for the South Wales outfit.

Grimes is a reliable player, who was ever-present for the Swans during the 2023/24 campaign, and he is a man the Welsh side can always depend on when it comes to retaining possession, boasting a pass accuracy of 88.6%.

Matt Grimes 2023/24 Championship stats according to FotMob Appearances 46 Starts 46 Pass accuracy (%) 88.6 Successful passes 3,291 Chances created 54 Assists 5 Expected assists (xA) 5.74 Shots 30 Shots on target 10 Goals 4

The 28-year-old scored four goals and made five assists during the 2023/24 season, but he created 54 chances, so it could be argued that if the midfielder signed for a better team, then his full potential would be unlocked.

Furthermore, Grimes is a player who Martin knows well, as he managed the Swans from 2021-23 before joining the Saints, and a reunion between the two could be an ideal scenario for the Hampshire outfit.