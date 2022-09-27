Matt Grimes in 3rd: Swansea City’s top 10 most valuable players right now in order

After meandering their way to a 15th-place finish in the Championship standings last season, it was always going to be intriguing to see how Swansea City would fare during the opening stages of the current campaign.

Despite bolstering their squad in the summer transfer window by securing the services of eight players, the Jacks have struggled for consistency in the second-tier.

However, having led Swansea to two wins in their last three league games, Martin will be confident in his ability to oversee a positive set of results between now and the start of the World Cup.

Swansea, who are currently 16th in the second-tier, are set to take on West Bromwich Albion this weekend before a trip to Vicarage Road on October 5th.

Ahead of these two fixtures, we have decided to take a look at the club’s top 10 most valuable players right now, according to Transfermarkt, starting from 10 onwards.

Check them out now!