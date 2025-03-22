When Matt Grimes arrived at Coventry City in January, there was little doubt about his pedigree.

The 29-year-old midfielder had long been one of the Championship’s most reliable passers, dictating tempo at Swansea City with a metronomic control that made him indispensable.

But if there were any lingering questions about his ability to influence a new side higher up the division, they have been emphatically answered.

Grimes has not just slotted into Frank Lampard’s midfield - he has elevated it.

The remarkable numbers behind Matt Grimes’ game

Since joining the Sky Blues, Grimes has been remarkably consistent.

According to FotMob, in his eight league appearances for Coventry, his pass success rate has never dipped below 86%. His ability to retain possession in midfield has been pivotal in helping Lampard's side exert control over games, mirroring his role at Swansea but now within a team with realistic promotion ambitions.

That influence was clear in Coventry’s recent 2-1 victory over Preston North End, a game that ended a 22-match winless run against their opponents.

While first-half goals from Jack Rudoni and Bobby Thomas secured the win, it was Grimes' delivery from a corner that led to Thomas’s goal - a reminder that his precision extends beyond short passes into the final third.

Matt Grimes 24/25 Championship numbers Goals 2 Assists 2 xA 5.52 Pass accuracy 91% Accurate long balls 125 Chances created 46 Successful dribbles 19

Beyond his passing accuracy, Grimes has been a statistical leader for Coventry since his arrival.

He boasts the best pass completion rate in the team, is second only to Rudoni in chances created and expected assists (xA), and has completed the furthest ball-carrying distance of any player in Lampard’s squad.

His progressive passing has been particularly impactful, with 11 of those passes leading to goal-scoring opportunities.

Crucially, his presence has allowed Coventry to exert greater control over matches.

Lampard’s philosophy - aimed at possession dominance - has found its ideal conductor in Grimes, whose blend of composure and intelligence helps dictate tempo in a manner reminiscent of his Swansea days.

The final piece of the puzzle in Coventry City’s play-off push

Grimes’ signing was a statement of intent from Coventry. It took three separate bids to pry him away from Swansea, and bringing in a club captain from a fellow Championship side underlined the Sky Blues’ ambition.

His arrival was about more than just technical ability - it was about leadership, experience, and setting a higher standard within the squad.

Lampard spoke highly of those qualities upon his arrival: “He feels like a leader in the dressing room already. It’s a balance - having experienced players who know what it takes can help the younger ones improve.”

But there remains an unanswered question: can Grimes elevate a team to promotion? For all his qualities, he spent years at Swansea without achieving that ultimate goal.

The challenge now is to turn control into cutting edge. The Sky Blues are on the cusp of breaking into the play-off spots, and Grimes will be central to that push.

If his performances continue on their current trajectory, he may finally find himself at the heart of a team capable of making the Premier League step. Swansea saw this coming - now it’s Coventry who are reaping the rewards.