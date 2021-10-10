Matt Grimes departs? Striker on radar? Swansea City transfer scenarios that could materialise in the January window

Swansea City have had a tough start to the season, although that was perhaps inevitable after a very busy summer that included a change in management.

Despite the inconsistent results, fans will be pleased that boss Russell Martin has already made his mark on the squad in terms of introducing a new style of play, and they will hope victories can follow in the coming months.

However, there’s still plenty of work for the boss to do, and the January window could be crucial in terms of strengthening the squad.

Yet, as has been the case for Swansea in recent windows, there could be outgoings on the cards as well. And, here we look at TWO scenarios that could play out…

Matt Grimes moves on

The biggest worry in terms of departures will be Grimes.

As has been well-documented, the midfielder is entering the final months of his deal, so January will be Swansea’s last chance to get a fee for the player or he could leave on a free in the summer.

Whilst the situation means they won’t get a number that truly reflects his quality, something is better than nothing. Fulham are known to be admirers and you would expect offers to arrive in the New Year.

A striker joins

Some fans will rightly suggest that plenty of new recruits need to arrive, and you would expect Martin to make a lot of new additions over the next few years.

But, for January, there will be priority positions and a new striker will be high on the list. A return of nine goals in 11 games shows the side are pretty toothless and whilst Michael Obafemi coming back from injury will help, they still need more.