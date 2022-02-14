Matt Grimes delivers Swansea City message following Bristol City victory

Matt Grimes has delivered a message to fans following Swansea City’s 3-1 win yesterday afternoon.

The Swans came out on top against Bristol City to move to 16th in the Championship table on Sunday.

Goals from Michael Obafemi, Cyrus Christie and Joel Piroe earned a comfortable three points at home.

The win moved Swansea above Bristol in the table, despite Andreas Weimann’s 42nd minute opener.

Grimes posted to Instagram his gratitude for the performance and claimed it an important win following their midweek defeat to Stoke City.

“Really important to bounce back today after a poor result and performance mid week. Thought the lads were fantastic and deserved all 3 points 🙌🏼 @swansofficial,” wrote Grimes, via Instagram.

This was Swansea’s second win in their last three games, also beating Blackburn Rovers at home last weekend.

This has put Swansea on 38 points from 30 games, all but ensuring their safety in the division for next season.

The gap to the play-off places remains 11-points, with sixth place Middlesbrough on 49 points.

With 16 games still left to play, Swansea will need an incredible run of form to bring the team back into contention for a top six finish.

Otherwise, it will likely be a comfortable mid-table finish for Russell Martin’s side.

Up next for Swansea is a trip to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United on February 19.

The Verdict

This was a great result for Swansea and will make life at the Swansea.com stadium a lot more comfortable for the remaining few months of the season.

The club were in danger of getting dragged into a relegation battle, but those last two victories mixed with results elsewhere mean the club should be safe for this campaign.

This is still a disappointing drop-off compared to recent seasons, but it does give the club a chance to plan ahead for next year as they attempt to strike back into promotion contention.

With so many games left, there is also still everything to play for. A run of consistently good results could see them fly up the table yet.