Matt Grimes has claimed that the Coventry City project being built by Frank Lampard and owner Doug King was influential in his decision to move from Swansea City.

The midfielder made his debut for the Sky Blues on Wednesday night, coming off the bench in the team’s 2-0 loss to Leeds United.

This result ended a four-game winning run that propelled Lampard’s side back into play-off contention.

Goals from Joel Piroe and Jayden Bogle in the first half sealed all three points for Daniel Farke’s team, moving them five points clear of second place Burnley.

Coventry City's last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Leeds United (H) 2-0 loss Swansea City (A) 2-0 win Watford (H) 2-1 win Blackburn Rovers (A) 2-0 win Bristol City (H) 1-0 win

Matt Grimes opens up on Coventry City move

Grimes has claimed that he was attracted to the Coventry project, which drove his decision to make the move from the Swans.

He believes their ambition matches his, and that he expects to settle in quickly at his new club in order to help their promotion chances.

“I feel like I am settling in really well, the lads are brilliant, the manager is top, and I am really looking forward to seeing what the future holds,” said Grimes, via the club’s official website.

“The ambition of the club is what I was sold on.

“I was at Swansea for ten years which is a very long time, and having conversations with Dean, the manager and the owner, they really sold the project to me, and it is something I feel I have to be a part of.

“I do not think it will be a challenge to settle, not really.

“I think I am quite an easy-going guy.

“I kind of take things in my stride as they come, the first week has been decent so let’s carry on from there.”

Coventry are 11th in the Championship table, three points adrift of the play-off places, but have now played a game more than most of their top six rivals.

Coventry’s ambitions are clear

Coventry have built a strong squad and have invested in improving that team even as star players like Gus Hamer, Victor Gyokeres and Callum O’Hare have departed.

Bringing in Grimes is another example of their willingness to spend to improve the team, and he could prove a difference-maker in their pursuit of a top six finish.

The 2-0 loss to Leeds wasn’t an ideal debut for the midfielder, but it has shown Lampard and the squad what’s needed to compete at the very top of this division, with the Whites now looking a cut above everyone else.

Besides Wednesday night, their recent form should be encouraging that a play-off place is achievable again this year, having reached the final in 2023.