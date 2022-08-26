Matt Godden starts: The predicted Coventry City XI to face Hull on Saturday

Coventry have had a shaky start to the season so far thanks to both on and off field issues.

On the pitch, the Sky Blues have faltered and not emulated the same form that they managed last time around. They’ve yet to win a game and haven’t hit the same heights that boss Mark Robins knows they are capable off.

Off the field, the side have been unable to play games due to their pitch. It’s meant that whilst the rest of the Championship have played five times so far, Coventry have only managed two fixtures.

Now though, the Sky Blues are ready to play again and will face off against Hull this weekend – and here is how they could lineup.

Even with Dom Hyam potentially on the way out of the door, he will likely start here. The defender has featured in both games so far this campaign and with nearly 200 games under his belt during his career, he has plenty of experience and knowhow too to help lead the side at the back. Alongside him, Kyle McFadzean bagged a goal last time around and is capable of chipping in at the other end.

With Gus Hamer having picked up a red card against Millwall, it means he will have to miss this game through suspension. With not many other midfield options to choose from, if Coventry want to keep the same formation and tactics for this game, Mark Robins might have to play the versatile Fankaty Dabo in the centre. He’s already played on the left, right and as a centre-back, so another position could be on the cards for the 26-year-old.

Quiz: Can you name which club Coventry City signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 1) Simon Moore Sheffield United QPR Wrexham Eastleigh

On the wing, Jake Bidwell also notched a goal and will likely get the nod here, whilst Josh Eccles, who was a substitute during the last fixture, could come into the team and play on the right flank if Dabo moves.

Up front, Matt Godden has been one of the club’s most solid players so far – at least based on the fact he had a goal and an assist against the Lions – and will certainly be chosen here again based on that showing. Next to him, Viktor Gyokeres has been electric for Coventry and will most certainly be his strike partner for this fixture.