Matt Godden has taken to Twitter to share a message with Coventry City's supporters following the second leg of his side's play-off semi-final clash with Middlesbrough.

The Sky Blues managed to book their place in the final of this competition thanks to a second-half strike from Gustavo Hamer.

After being selected to start in the first leg by manager Mark Robins, Godden was utilised in a cameo role last night.

Following a tense first-half, Coventry scored the first goal of the tie in the 57th minute.

Viktor Gyokeres latched onto a pass from Ben Sheaf before teeing up Hamer who rifled an effort into the roof of the net.

Hamer nearly doubled Coventry's advantage in the 71st minute as his free-kick hit the woodwork.

In stoppage-time, Ben Wilson produced a smart stop to deny Isaiah Jones as Boro pushed for an equaliser.

Coventry maintained their composure in a defensive sense to secure a victory over Boro at the Riverside Stadium.

The Sky Blues will take on Luton Town at Wembley Stadium on May 27th, with the winner of this clash earning a place in the Premier League.

These two sides could not be separated in the two meetings during the regular campaign as both games ended in a draw.

What has Matt Godden said after Coventry City's win over Middlesbrough in the play-offs?

After his side's triumph over Boro, Godden has admitted on Twitter that he is extremely proud of the achievement of reaching the play-off final.

Godden posted: "I can't speak.

"Forever proud."

Will Coventry be able to secure a place in the Premier League later this month?

Despite finishing the term 10 points adrift of the Hatters, the Sky Blues will be extremely confident in their ability to cause issues for Rob Edwards' side in the play-off final.

Having defied expectations throughout the season, there is no reason why Coventry cannot go on to secure a long-awaited return to the top-flight.

While Godden will be desperate to start in the play-off final, he may be forced to settle for a cameo role in this particular clash.

During the 2022/23 campaign, the forward has demonstrated that he is still capable of making a difference in the Championship.

Having provided a respectable total of 12 direct goal contributions in the second-tier this season, Godden could potentially help Coventry achieve promotion if he adds to this particular tally at Wembley later this month.