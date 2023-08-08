Highlights Matt Godden's future at Coventry City has been uncertain this summer with one-year left on his current deal at the CBS Arena.

The 32-year-old has attracted transfer interest from Derby County and Oxford United.

Reports suggest Godden is set to extend his stay at Coventry, though, signing a new two-year-deal with an option to extend that by a further season.

After a busy summer at Coventry City, the Sky Blues finally got their campaign underway at the weekend.

It was always going to be a tough first clash for Mark Robins' side, though, travelling away from home to face Leicester City, a side just relegated from the Premier League.

So it proved, too, despite Coventry taking the lead through Kyle McFadzean.

Two goals from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall would unfortunately cancel out the Sky Blues' effort, with Leicester running out 2-1 winners come the full-time whistle.

One interesting feature of the match was that Coventry City striker Matt Godden started for the Sky Blues despite continued speculation over his future at the club.

Although, given reports emerging on Tuesday, perhaps that should not come as a surprise.

What has been reported about Matt Godden's future?

Last month it was reported that Godden could potentially be on his way out at the CBS Arena.

Indeed, on July 9th, Alan Nixon via Patreon reported that Godden was being eyed by Derby County, with Coventry City themselves keen on adding veteran striker Billy Sharp to their squad.

It was claimed in the report that if Coventry signed Sharp, it could signal the end for Godden's time at the club.

As well as Derby having been linked, a more recent update on the matter also claims that Oxford United were keen on his signature.

What is the latest news on Matt Godden's Coventry City future?

It appears that both Derby County and Oxford United are set to be disappointed, though, with both clubs set to miss out on signing Godden this summer.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that Godden is now set to commit his future to the Sky Blues despite them making several forward additions this summer.

Nixon claims that the experienced forward will put pen to paper on a new two-year deal, with an option to then extend that by a further year, too.

It is reported that whilst there was League One interest in Godden, the chance for him to stay in the second tier and play Championship football was too attractive.

How long does Matty Godden have left on his current Coventry City contract?

Of course, the reason for a potential new deal, and all of the transfer speculation surrounding Godden, was due to the length of his current contract at the club.

The 32-year-old's current deal at the CBS Arena is due to expire next summer, at the end of June 2024.

How long will Godden have left on his contract if he signs a new deal?

If Godden does indeed sign a new two-year deal with the club, it is likely it will replace his current deal rather than be added to it.

This means it would likely expire in the summer of 2025, when Godden is 34-years-old.

Then, there would be an option to extend that until 2026, if Nixon's report above is accurate.