Matt Godden has taken to Twitter to laud Coventry City's fans for the support that they demonstrated during yesterday's clash with Blackpool.

After being forced to settle for a point in their recent showdown with Wigan Athletic, the Sky Blues managed to get back to winning ways in the Championship as they produced an impressive display at Bloomfield Road.

Godden helped Coventry secure all three points on their travels by scoring in the second-half of this fixture.

Ben Sheaf gave his side the lead in the 20th minute of this clash as he slotted an effort past Blackpool goalkeeper Chris Maxwell.

Blackpool then levelled proceedings from the penalty spot as Jerry Yates netted his 11th league goal of the season after Kyle McFadzean fouled Morgan Rogers in the area.

Coventry regained their advantage over the Seasiders on the stroke of half-time as Gustavo Hamer's corner was diverted into his own goal by Curtis Nelson.

Following the break, McFadzean made up for his error as he added a third for his side.

Godden then effectively sealed victory for his side as he produced a composed finish after being played through by Hamer.

As a result of this victory, Coventry moved up to eighth in the Championship standings and are now only three points adrift of the play-off places.

After his side's latest triumph, Godden opted to take to Twitter to send a message to the club's fans.

The forward posted: "Enjoyed that one.

"4000 travelling fans, best I've ever seen @CoventryCity."

The Verdict

Coventry's superb travelling contingent were rewarded yesterday by a great display by their side who are still firmly in contention for a top-six finish.

Having scored in two of his last three league appearances, Godden will be confident in his ability to make a difference for the Sky Blues in an attacking sense during the closing stages of the season.

Following the international break, Mark Robins' side are set to take on Stoke City at the Coventry Building Society Arena on April 1st.

Deployed as a substitute against Blackpool, Godden will be hoping that his impressive cameo display in this fixture will earn him a place in the starting eleven alongside fellow striker Viktor Gyokeres for the club's showdown with the Potters.

Given that they have won five of their last seven league games, Coventry will fancy their chances of securing all three points in front of their supporters next month.