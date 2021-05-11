Matt Godden issues reflective Coventry City message after conclusion of 2020/21 campaign

Coventry City will be looking to build on some impressive recent showings, as they turn their attentions to the 2021/22 league campaign.

The Sky Blues were previously in danger of being relegated straight back into League One, just one season after winning promotion from the third-tier in the 2019/20 season.

But Mark Robins’ side showed much-needed improvement in the second-half of the season, and finished 16th in the second-tier standings, 12 points clear of the relegation zone.

One player that played his part in the club’s first season back in the Championship was Matt Godden, with the forward scoring six goals in 24 appearances for the Sky Blues.

But his season was cut short due to injury, with the 29-year-old not featuring for Mark Robins’ team since 24th April, when they were beaten by Preston North End by a goal to nil.

Godden also had a prolonged spell in the treatment room earlier this term, with the striker missing 20 league matches for Coventry City in total this season due to injury.

Godden took to Instagram following the conclusion of this year’s campaign, and labelled it as a season that he will never forget, before looking ahead to the 2021/22 season, where the Sky Blues will be looking to make a positive start later this year.

The forward is contracted with the Sky Blues until the summer of 2022, and he’ll be looking to make a good impression as he heads into the final year of his contract with the Championship side.

Do you know which eight players failed to score a goal for Luton Town?

1 of 20 1. Michael Doyle Scored Never scored

The Verdict:

He’ll be hoping he can stay injury-free heading into the new league campaign later this year.

Godden has shown that he’s more than capable of adjusting to the step up to the Championship, and the Sky Blues will be keen to see him play his part for them next season.

The aim is likely to be to avoid survival once again next term, and if Godden can stay fit and score goals on a consistent basis, then Mark Robins’ side shouldn’t have any problems in retaining their status as a club in the second-tier moving forwards.

It’s been a frustrating few months for the Coventry City forward, and he’ll be keen to make up for lost time when he does return to action in the 2021/22 campaign.