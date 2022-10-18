Matt Gill makes encouraging Swansea City claim after Burnley defeat

Swansea City were humbled 4-0 by Burnley at the weekend but despite such an emphatic loss, coach Matt Gill has told Dai Sport he isn’t worried about his side’s response to the defeat.

They have a second Championship game in quick succession, with the club having to face off against Reading in midweek. Like with the Clarets, the Royals are also flying high in the division and will fancy their own chances of seeing off the Welsh outfit.

However, the Swans have finally seemed to click into gear and are eyeing a play-off berth of their own. They’ve lost only one of their last five and that was the loss against Burnley at the weekend. Prior to that, they had beaten Hull, West Brom, Watford and Sunderland.

Now, they will feel they can take points off Reading – even if they did succumb to such a big loss on Saturday. That’s because Gill has insisted Swansea are a team that “never get too low” after a defeat and are eager to establish a level of consistency and to keep going throughout the campaign in spite of what the last result was.

It’s seemingly worked well for them so far, with the Welsh club only just outside the play-off places. They are currently eighth but a win against the Royals could propel them back into the top six and could see them overtake their opponents in the standings.

Speaking ahead of the game then, Gill said of his side after the defeat to the Clarets: “I think the players have shown the character they have and the ability to respond, and that’s part of the way we work as a group. We will always go about the week the same whatever the result has been. I think that helps when you go through tough moments. We never got too high when we were winning games, and we will not get too low after defeats.

“It is important we remain consistent as staff and that the players remain consistent because it allows us to call back upon the stuff we have worked on and done well in recent weeks. I am sure that consistency will stand us in good stead as we face Reading.”

The Verdict

Swansea have been one of the teams to watch in the Championship so far this season and it appears the club are finally clicking under Russell Martin.

The former MK Dons manager has always managed to get the Swans playing some good and attractive football but there hadn’t always been that level of consistency there or the ability to pick up results regardless of the style of play. With another transfer window in the bag though, things finally appear to be working.

You would fancy the club now to certainly be amongst the play-off favourites this campaign. They are already heading in the right direction and are just a point off the top six as things stand. When you consider some of the teams they have beaten too, it shows they are not there to be taken lightly.

Another win against Reading would get them back in form and would show that they can also beat the teams around them in the Championship.