Sheffield United supporter Matt Fitzpatrick couldn’t resist a dig at Sheffield Wednesday after they fell to a 4-0 defeat to Peterborough United last night.

Differing fortunes in Sheffield

Of course, it’s been a great time to be a Blades fan, with Paul Heckingbottom’s side having secured a return to the Premier League following another memorable campaign.

However, it’s a different story for the Owls. They missed out on a top-two finish in League One despite hitting a remarkable 96 points over the season, meaning they faced the Posh in the play-offs.

And, Darren Moore’s side endured a night to forget, as they were hammered 4-0, leaving them in need of a miracle to reach the final at Wembley.

Naturally, many Sheffield United fans were enjoying their rivals’ struggles, and that included golfer Fitzpatrick, who took to Twitter to poke fun at his rivals.

After sharing a picture of Rhian Brewster and Jayden Bogle shortly after Wednesday’s defeat on Twitter, the US Open champions followed it up with a response with a clever quip that referenced the big loss.

“Hopefully got my game in good shape for next week and not too many FORE shouts.”

Fitzpatrick has been a regular at Bramall Lane over the years when his schedule allows, and having been brought up in the city, he knows all about the rivalry that exists.

Wednesday will need to make play-off history to reach the final at Wembley, as no side has ever overturned more than a two-goal deficit.

Awful night for Sheffield Wednesday

This is part and parcel of football, and there’s no doubt that the vast majority of Sheffield United fans were enjoying watching their rivals struggle last night, with that defeat realistically condemning them to another year in the third tier.

And, unfortunately for the Owls, there’s not much that they can respond with, as the Blades have won promotion themselves. So, it’s natural that Sheffield United fans will gloat, and they will be enjoying the fact that they’re the dominant team in the city right now.

That means Wednesday fans need to take their medicine for now, and it really was a disappointing display against Peterborough, which has left them needing a miracle to salvage their season. But, strange things do happen in football, so Moore’s men will have to believe that it’s possible when they run out at Hillsborough during the week.