Burnley and Sheffield United look set to finish in the top two of the Championship at the end of this term, with the former already sealing their promotion to the Premier League.

The Clarets' strong position will have allowed them to plan for next season before they even sealed their place back in the top flight - and that can only help them in their quest to enjoy a productive summer transfer window.

Already being linked with a number of players, it wouldn't be a major shock if they managed to secure some deals during the early stages of the window.

The Blades, meanwhile, have managed to boost their promotion hopes in recent weeks and are now on the verge of joining Vincent Kompany's side in the top flight, a major achievement for Paul Heckingbottom and his team considering the off-field speculation surrounding the club.

Both clubs will need to be busy in the transfer market if they want to give themselves the best chance of remaining in the top flight though, with Nottingham Forest's spending spree this season reinforcing the amount of money it may take to ensure the Clarets and the Blades are competitive.

Matt Doherty is a target for both teams, according to 90min.

Matt Doherty's situation at Atletico Madrid

90min also believes the defender won't put pen to paper on a new contract and will therefore be leaving Diego Simeone's side in the summer.

He only signed a short-term deal with the Spanish outfit and the Republic of Ireland international will be glad about that considering how little he's played since his switch to the Civitas Metropolitano Stadium.

He has made just one appearance for the La Liga side and that came in the form of a substitute appearance during the early stages of March, spending most of his time there as an unused substitute.

Finding himself behind Nahuel Molina in the pecking order, he probably won't be too much of a miss for Simeone who may already be looking at potential replacements for him.

Who else is interested?

Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly keen on Doherty as well as the Clarets and the Blades.

Whether Wolves stay up or not could depend on who's in pole position to secure him, with the player spending ten years at Molineux before sealing a switch to Tottenham Hotspur, who let him go earlier this year.

Considering he spent time in the Midlands previously, he may be keen on a return to his old side, but Palace may also be in a strong position at the negotiating table after managing to put clear daylight between themselves and the relegation zone.

Do Burnley and Sheffield United need him?

The Clarets already have Connor Roberts and Vitinho at their disposal, but the latter has operated on the wing at times this season and Matt Lowton looks likely to leave this summer, meaning that another right-back could be required in Lancashire.

Vitinho could potentially be allowed to leave on loan if he isn't going to win a lot of game time next term - but Kompany may want to see how he performs in pre-season before making a decision on his future.

In terms of the Blades, they already have George Baldock and Jayden Bogle at their disposal, so one of them may need to leave if Doherty is to come in.

Bogle probably has more room to improve considering his age - but he could potentially be loaned out if he isn't going to be a regular starter in the top flight.