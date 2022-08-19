Matt Crooks starts: The predicted Middlesbrough XI to face Reading on Saturday

Middlesbrough will be looking to kick-start their season by securing a victory over Reading in the Championship on Saturday.

Despite showing some signs of promise in all of the league games that they have participated in during the current campaign, Boro have yet to pick up a victory at this level.

Seemingly on course to secure a 2-1 win over Stoke City earlier this week, Middlesbrough were eventually forced to settle for a point at the Bet365 Stadium as their opponents equalised in the closing stages of this fixture.

Having witnessed his side’s performance against the Potters, it will be intriguing to see whether Chris Wilder opts to make any alterations to his team for tomorrow’s showdown with the Royals.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Boro could line up against Reading this weekend…

Having deployed the 3-5-1-1 formation against Stoke, Wilder may decide to stick with this system for tomorrow’s game.

Goalkeeper Zach Steffen will be aiming to claim his first clean-sheet of the season at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Darragh Lenihan will be accompanied in the heart of Middlesbrough’s defence by Anfernee Dijksteel and Marc Bola.

Isaiah Jones and Ryan Giles meanwhile will feature once again in the wing-back positions for Boro in this particular fixture.

Whereas Jonny Howson and Alex Mowatt are expected to start against Reading, Paddy McNair could potentially make way for Matt Crooks who will be able to offer more of an attacking threat from central-midfield.

Deployed as a substitute against Stoke after missing Boro’s clash with Sheffield United due to illness, Crooks will be determined to produce an eye-catching performance on Saturday.

Having been directly involved in both of Middlesbrough’s goals in their 3-2 defeat to Queens Park Rangers earlier this month, the 28-year-old ought to be brimming with confidence heading into this weekend’s game.

Riley McGree is set to feature in a more advanced central role behind Duncan Watmore who will lead the line if Chuba Akpom is not fit enough to start.

After scoring his first goal of the season in midweek, it will be interesting to see whether Watmore will be able to provide an attacking outlet in his side’s showdown with Reading.

