Matt Crooks sends message to Middlesbrough fans following debut appearance against Plymouth Argyle

Matt Crooks has said that he’s looking forward to the ‘fantastic opportunity’ of playing for Middlesbrough.

The 27-year-old completed his move to the Riverside Stadium on Friday afternoon after agreeing a three-year contract with the club and moving for an undisclosed transfer fee.

Speaking to the club’s website about the signing, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock said: “I’m delighted to have got him, I’ve always liked Matthew, for many years.

“He can play in different positions, and he’s a wholehearted player that I think the fans will take to.

“I’m sure he’ll have a good few years at Middlesbrough.”

Based on Crooks’ record last term, it’s clear that Middlesbrough’s supporters will be delighted with the signing.

Crooks scored six goals and provided three assists for a struggling Rotherham United last term and showed his goalscoring threat on Friday night after finding the net in the club’s 2-1 friendly victory over Plymouth Argyle.

That performance attracted plenty of admiring glances from fans, something that Crooks clearly appreciated as he took to social media after the game.

Looking forward to the fantastic opportunity of playing for @Boro. Thanks for all the messages 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/Qp9597VWdz — Matt Crooks (@mdrcrooks) July 24, 2021

Taking to social media, Crooks said: “Looking forward to the fantastic opportunity of playing for Boro. Thanks for all the messages!”

The verdict

I’m really looking forward to seeing what Matt Crooks has to offer.

The 27-year-old has been a massive player for Rotherham United over recent seasons and has been a key part of their success in both League One and the Championship.

Crooks is too good to drop back to League One and so a move to Middlesbrough will give him the opportunity to kick on and help a club to challenge for promotion.

If he can get supporters of their seats this term then I’ve no doubt that he could be a very popular player.