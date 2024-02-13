Highlights Matt Crooks decided to leave Middlesbrough for Real Salt Lake in order to experience football and life in a new country, which he was eager to do with his family.

Crooks had a productive time at Middlesbrough, registering 23 goals and 15 assists in 115 appearances.

The midfielder may not end up having any regrets about making this move away from England.

Matt Crooks has revealed that he made the move to MLS side Real Salt Lake because he wanted to take up the opportunity of playing in a new country, revealing this in his farewell message on Middlesbrough's website.

The midfielder looked set to remain with Boro for the remainder of the season after the transfer window closed - but exit links started growing earlier this month and after Football Insider reported that he was in advanced talks to leave for the United States - an exit seemed inevitable.

His move was confirmed yesterday - and that brought an end to what has been a very productive time at the Riverside for Crooks - who enjoyed a decent spell on Teesside following his move from Rotherham United.

Previously impressing at the Millers, he didn't disappoint at Boro either, making this move in the summer of 2021 and registering 23 goals and 15 assists in 115 competitive appearances during his time there.

Matt Crooks' time at Middlesbrough (all competitions) Appearances Goals Assists 2021/22 44 11 3 2022/23 40 7 6 2023/24 31 5 6

He enjoyed some real highs during his time at the club, scoring a brace against Reading and managing to get himself on the scoresheet against Manchester United, during what was a famous night for Boro who went on to win that tie on penalties.

Crooks will be fondly remembered for those contributions, although some supporters may view his mid-season departure as disappointing as the Teesside club look to climb up the division and secure another top-six finish.

Matt Crooks on why he has departed Middlesbrough

Crooks penned an emotional farewell letter to Boro's supporters on the club's website - and he explained why he has decided to leave.

He wrote: "When first joining, I remember saying ‘it’s Middlesbrough’, and I haven’t been disappointed, what a club.

"Only six months ago, I described this place as home and that it will remain. But life is short and we only get one go at it, and to have the chance to experience football and life in another country with my family was one I was keen to take up.

"From the very first game, playing as a tricky right-winger at Fulham away, right up to Chelsea in a domestic semi-final, I gave it my all.

"Under each manager came different challenges and plenty of positions, yet all provided me with memories which I am sure I’ll be able to look back on fondly. Reading at home, United away, Spurs at home, Chelsea at home. Fantastic.

"Good luck to everyone involved with the club for the rest of this campaign, I'm sure the lads and staff will give everything 'til the season ends."

Matt Crooks may not have any Middlesbrough regrets

Crooks may be fearful of potentially missing out on Premier League football with Boro.

Having come close to securing a top-flight place last term, the midfielder will be gutted that he wasn't able to guide them all the way.

But this season, a top-six finish looks unlikely unless the Teesside outfit can address their inconsistency.

Now could be the right time for the midfielder to move on.

As he says, the opportunity to move to a new country is a tempting one, especially to the United States where he is likely to live a very good life.