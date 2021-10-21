Matt Crooks responds brilliantly to claims from Middlesbrough teammate after incident in Barnsley win

Middlesbrough made it back-to-back wins with a 2-0 success over Barnsley at the Riverside Stadium last night.

Andraz Sporar got the first for Neil Warnock’s side before Matt Crooks added the second late on to seal the three points. Or, so he thought.

However, teammate Sol Bamba felt he got the second, claiming that he got the faintest of touches to Crooks’ header that helped it into the net.

To try and settle the debate, Boro asked the fans on Twitter who scored the goal after showing a replay, with the midfielder just about winning the vote, which prompted a response from Bamba who was very surprised.

Crooks then replied, as he decided to hit the defender in the pocket for his claims to try and take the goal.

@Sol14Bamba 😂😂😂😂 £100 for trying to claim another players goal. Regards Finemaster. https://t.co/FnXxhITDFb — Matt Crooks (@mdrcrooks) October 21, 2021

“£100 for trying to claim another players goal. Regards Finemaster.”

The former Rotherham United man has been given the goal officially, which means he is now on three for the campaign, making him Boro’s top scorer in the league.

The Teesside outfit will be looking to continue their good form when they take on Cardiff City this weekend.

22 questions about Middlesbrough away kits from over the years – Can you get full marks?

1 of 22 The current away kit is light blue. True False

The verdict

It’s good for the fans to see the players interacting like this on Twitter and it was a very close call as to whether Bamba did get a touch, which was reflected in the fans vote.

But, Crooks probably deserves it regardless, because he’s the one who won the header and as an attacking player he will be judged on goals.

Bamba can be pleased enough with the clean sheet and win, and the challenge for the pair and their Boro teammates is to build on that win when they go to Cardiff.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.