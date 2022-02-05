Matt Crooks reflects on Middlesbrough’s dramatic FA Cup win over Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough came from behind to knock Manchester United out of the FA Cup, at the fourth round stage, 8-7 on penalties, 1-1 after extra time, at Old Trafford on Friday.

Matt Crooks, who spent time in the Red Devils’ academy as a teenager, tapped home after Duncan Watmore played the ball across goal to him in the 64th minute.

United dominated the first half and Boro could have been more than one goal down at half time after Cristiano Ronaldo struck a penalty wide of Joe Lumley’s bottom right corner.

Crooks tried to put his emotions into words when he spoke to the club’s media team after the game.

He said: “To come here and win is unreal, but to score as well, I can’t put it into words.

“We didn’t want to play the second team, we wanted the big guns out and they did that.

“I think the back three were terrific, Dael (Fry) was immense.

“Duncan put it on a plate for me, I said to him it’s fate that it was us two that linked up for the goal after being let go as 12 and 14-year-olds respectively.”

Boro held on for penalties very calmly after Crooks’ equaliser and could have even won it through Aaron Connolly in extra time.

The Verdict

Middlesbrough have performed like an automatic promotion side since Chris Wilder arrived in November, but the heart and defensive resolve they showed in the latter stages has put the icing on the cake of a remarkable few months.

To score eight penalties in a row, none of which gave Dean Henderson any chance, with the exception of Martin Payero’s slightly fortunate finish, in front of the United supporters showed such composure.

It was cruel to see 19-year-old Anthony Elanga sky the deciding spot kick, but Boro had earned a bit of fortune as player after player stepped up and took such precise and courageous penalties, Sol Bamba and Lee Peltier’s being up there with the best of them.