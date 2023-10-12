Highlights Middlesbrough's recent win against Sunderland was a shock to the Black Cats, who were performing well in the playoffs.

Seny Dieng, Middlesbrough's new goalkeeper, has been a commanding presence and confident with the ball at his feet.

Riley McGree has been an impressive midfielder for Sunderland, scoring three goals in six matches and showing determination on and off the ball.

Both Sunderland and Middlesbrough come off the back of play-off campaigns while their last meeting was not short of drama.

Boro continued their recent rich vein of form with an emphatic second-half display at the Stadium of Light, thumping ten-men Sunderland 4-0 to keep marching back up the table after a poor start to the campaign.

The heavy defeat came as a shock to the Black Cats after mounting another early play-off push, looking comfortable in the top six.

The last meeting between the two sides, however, highlighted how nothing is a given in this division as we attempt to pick out the best players from either side in a combined eleven, with stats courtesy of WhoScored and Sofascore.

GK: Seny Dieng

While Anthony Patterson has been a top performer for Sunderland for the past few seasons, new man Seny Dieng has looked like a man on a mission for Middlesbrough.

The experienced shot-stopper, who spent three seasons at Queens Park Rangers, has not only been a commanding presence but also a competent option with the ball at his feet, bringing confidence to the backline.

RB: Trai Hume

Hume has been a standout performer while able to operate competently on either side of the defence.

The Northern Ireland international has stepped up to the plate expertly and has proven to be a tough player to beat out wide, registering 2.7 tackles, 2.0 clearances and 5.8 ball recoveries per game.

CB: Dael Fry

While Darragh Lenihan and Luke O'Nien are top centre halves, Fry has proved to be undroppable under Michael Carrick, featuring in every Championship match so far this season.

While not known for his ball-playing style, Fry brings an old-school, true defensive spirit to the backline, leading the way with five clearances per game as well as 1.6 interceptions and 6.3 balls recovered.

CB: Daniel Ballard

Ballard has been a colossal presence at the heart of the Sunderland defence. Averaging 4.5 clearances and 1.5 tackles per game, the Northern Ireland is a dependable unit, exuding experience well beyond his years.

The former Millwall man has showcased his quality in the final third too, scoring in both wins against Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday.

LB: Dennis Cirkin

While new Boro full-back Lukas Engel has shown promise since arriving this summer, Cirkin's impressive performances dating back to last season gives him the nod.

The 21-year-old was crucial in the final run-in last term, utilising his attacking qualities to overshadow any potential defensive deficiencies, scoring five times.

The former Tottenham man, however, has faced stiff competition from Niall Huggins with the fellow youngster putting in some sterling displays after last season's long-term injury.

CM: Dan Neil

The young star has continued to impress for the Black Cats, featuring almost 100 times in the league at just 22-years-old.

Despite picking up a red card in the 4-0 defeat to Middlesbrough, it would be foolish to disregard his impressive resume of consistent performances in the red and white stripes - his intensive work rate integral to Sunderland's attacking arsenal while operating at the base of midfield.

Ultimately, the young midfielder is destined for big things with it no surprise to see Premier League giants Liverpool already linked with a move this summer.

CM: Hayden Hackney

Boro's brightest talent has catapulted to the top of the list as one of the top Championship talents.

The 21-year-old is an accomplished asset at the base of the midfield while prolific in breaking the lines with pinpoint passing from across the midfield areas with his technical prowess and work rate combining to produce a dominant force in the centre of the park.

RM: Abdoullah Ba

Another creative spark in Sunderland's attacking arsenal, Ba's explosive start to the season him pip Roberts to a spot in the lineup.

While one of the tougher selections with the presence of high-flying Isaiah Jones a worthy option, Ba has been an underrated asset with goals against QPR and Watford alongside an assist against Southampton.

AM: Riley McGree

While often operating on the left-hand side these days, McGree showed why he can be one of the best midfielders in the division in recent weeks, where he was at the double against Watford.

The Australian international has looked sharp in front of goal with three goals in six matches while looking tidy in possession and determined out of it with an average of 3.6 ball recoveries per game.

LM: Jack Clarke

The dazzling winger has come into his own in the past 18 months, complimenting Amad Diallo on the opposite flank last campaign.

Any doubts of his end product, meanwhile, have swiftly been put to bed with seven league goals so far this season - adding to his 20 goal contributions return from last term.

ST: Bradley Dack

While not a striker by trade, Bradley Dack deserves a mention for his impressive start to life on Wearside.

The experienced Championship attacking-minded player looks to be getting back to his best for the Black Cats, picking up a goal and assist in an unorthodox forward role in his first four matches.