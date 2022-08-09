Matt Clarke’s situation at Brighton amid Watford and Stoke transfer links: What is the latest news?

Matt Clarke’s time at Brighton & Hove Albion has basically been non-existent since he joined the club in the summer of 2019.

The Seagulls swooped for his services from Portsmouth three years ago, but not long after his arrival he was farmed out on loan to Derby County, spending two full seasons at Pride Park.

After 77 Championship appearances for the Rams, Clarke then moved on to West Bromwich Albion on another loan deal for the 2021-22 campaign, and was subsequently named the club’s Player of the Year following the Baggies’ 10th placed finish.

Having returned to the Amex Stadium this summer, Clarke’s future remained uncertain with just one year remaining on the four-year deal he signed back in 2019.

It doesn’t look like there’s a way into Graham Potter’s plans for the 25-year-old though, and there has been some transfer links this summer.

Recently relegated Watford are one team that have been rumoured to be interested, with talks believed to have happened with Clarke’s agent earlier in the summer regarding a move.

Stoke City though are also keen on Clarke, having been alerted to his potential availability before the transfer window slams shut on September 1.

In the most recent update from The Argus, it is stated that Clarke is expected to go out on loan from the Seagulls, which will only enhance the hopes from both the Hornets and the Potters that they can land the left-sided defender.

As the transfer window gets closer to closing, Brighton will need to make a final decision on Clarke, and they may even let the player decide his destination should multiple clubs make offers.

Having shown his quality at Championship level in the last three years, it would make a ton of sense for Clarke to sign for a club in the second tier – whether that be on a permanent deal or one more loan before he leaves Brighton for good.