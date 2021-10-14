Matt Clarke starts: The predicted West Brom XI to face Birmingham City tomorrow

West Bromwich Albion will be looking to deliver a response to their recent defeat to Stoke City when they host Birmingham City at The Hawthorns tomorrow evening.

The Baggies’ unbeaten run was ended by the Potters earlier this month as a strike from Nick Powell sealed victory for Michael O’Neill’s side.

Currently second in the Championship, West Brom will move above AFC Bournemouth in the standings if they beat Birmingham tomorrow.

Whilst the Baggies will enter this particular as favourites due to the fact that the Blues have lost four of their last five league games, they cannot afford to underestimate Lee Bowyer’s side.

Having witnessed his team fail to deliver the goods against Stoke, it will be intriguing to see whether Valerien Ismael decides to make any alterations to his starting eleven on Friday.

Here, we take a look at how West Brom could line up against Birmingham…

When you consider that Ismael has used the 3-4-3 formation on numerous occasions this season, he is likely to stick with this particular set up for this clash.

Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone will be aiming to claim his fifth clean-sheet of the 2021/22 campaign tomorrow.

Semi Ajayi is set to feature alongside fellow central defenders Kyle Bartley and Matt Clarke in Friday’s fixture.

Clarke was included in West Brom’s match-day squad for their meeting with Stoke after overcoming a hamstring injury which he sustained in August.

Currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 7.34 in the Championship, the defender will be determined to deliver another impressive performance in this division tomorrow.

Conor Townsend and Darnell Furlong will feature in the wing-back roles whilst Jake Livermore could be partnered by Alex Mowatt in central-midfield.

Whilst Mowatt did suffer an injury against Stoke, he has since returned to training and thus may be fit enough to feature against Birmingham.

Karlan Grant, Callum Robinson and Matt Phillips could all be given the opportunity to showcase their talent in this particular fixture in a fluid front-three.

Grant has already managed to find the back of the net on four occasions for West Brom this season whilst Robinson has provided six direct goal contributions in the Championship.

Phillips has netted in two of his last four appearances for the club and thus will fancy his chances of adding to his goal tally in tomorrow’s game.