Matt Clarke issues verdict on West Brom’s play-off hopes

West Bromwich Albion centre-back Matt Clarke believes his side can still win a spot in the top six at the end of this term despite the major challenge they face in achieving that, speaking to the Express and Star.

The Baggies went unbeaten in their opening 10 league games and established themselves as favourites for automatic promotion early doors – but their drop-off in form has consigned them to a spot in mid-table at this stage, a disappointing predicament for them to be in after spending much of this campaign in the play-offs.

Even after picking up their form under Steve Bruce this month, going unbeaten in their last four games, only victories will be useful at this point with seven points separating themselves and sixth-place outfit Blackburn Rovers.

And with just eight league games left to go, the writing seems to be on the wall for a side that have failed to do enough so far this season to be competing in the promotion mix, performing particularly poorly in the latter stages of Valerien Ismael’s tenure and the early part of his successor’s time at The Hawthorns.

Although their defence was reasonably solid in parts of Ismael’s time in the West Midlands, a lack of quality in the final third has cost them and this looks set to keep them in the Championship for another season.

But Clarke believes the fight for the top six isn’t over yet, with the Baggies not mathematically out of the race just yet.

The central defender said: “The points gap isn’t as big as maybe the table would suggest.

“We know what we have to do and that we have to play a lot better if we’re going to bridge that gap. But game-by-game football can change very quickly.

“Anything can happen and we know there is a lot to do. But bring it on – what have we got to lose now?”

The Verdict:

Clarke is right, West Brom have nothing to lose at this stage and this may actually work in their favour with Albion not expected to be in the promotion mix between now and the end of the season.

Even if they don’t manage to win a place in the top six, they could potentially build some momentum with positive results going into next season and they will be hoping this momentum will help in a promotion push during the 2022/23 campaign.

However, there is still pressure at The Hawthorns because their supporters will be extremely disappointed about how they have fared this season – and more negative results will only create a worse atmosphere in the West Midlands.

This is why performances are just as important as results – because front-foot, high-tempo performances will help to get the supporters back on their side – something that would be a real asset to them as the 12th man.

And looking more at individuals, Bruce will need a good end to the season more than anyone else with his managerial future on the line. After turbulent spells at the likes of Aston Villa and Newcastle United, he can’t afford to fail at his current club.