Matt Clarke has been out of action since last October due to a significant injury issue.

The defender joined Boro in the summer of 2022 in a deal with Brighton that saw him arrive on a permanent basis.

The 26-year-old spent previous seasons out on loan with Derby County and West Brom before joining the Riverside last year.

However, he made just six appearances for the club in the Championship before being taken out of the team with injury issues.

While had made an impressive start in his debut against Swansea City, it was becoming apparent in his next few games that there was an issue.

Here we take a look at the latest news on the fitness of the centre back after nearly a year out of the side…

What is Matt Clarke’s injury?

Clarke’s last appearance came in a 1-0 loss to Coventry City on 1 October, which ended up being Chris Wilder’s last game in charge at Middlesbrough.

Leo Percovich took him out of the team due to an injury issue that he was struggling with in the weeks prior.

It is believed that the defender has a back issue that made his mobility extremely limited, which is not too surprising to find out given his final couple of performances for the club.

The then-caretaker manager of the club explained what he could surrounding the situation back in October.

“He is still recovering and that will probably take the whole of next week too,” said Percovich, via Teesside Live.

“I need to talk with the doctors for more specifics, but for sure against Blackburn he won’t be fit.

“He has a pinched nerve in his back so he is working on this to try and make himself more comfortable so that he can run and move with more freedom.

“So that is the situation.”

Prior to the campaign getting underway, Carrick offered another update on the progress of Clarke, who missed the entirety of the remainder of the previous campaign despite some optimism he could return at different stages.

The 42-year-old was unable to explain too much at the time, as his team prepared for the new term.

The former midfielder emphasised how difficult the road to recovery has been for Clarke.

"He’s working hard trying to get himself back, Clarkey,” said Carrick, via Teesside Live.

“It’s been a tough road for him so far but he’s dealt with it really well.

"We’re trying to support him as best we can to try and get him back in the mix as soon as we can.

“It’s been a tricky one with his back, one we’ve had to try different things to work him through, and hopefully we can get him back soon."

Does Matt Clarke have a return timeline?

The positive news has come more recently that Clarke is nearing a return to fitness for Middlesbrough.

While it is unlikely he will be in the team in any of the immediate upcoming fixtures, pictures have emerged of him back doing some training.

According to Teesside Live, the defender is edging closer to a comeback after such a lengthy spell out of the team.

It has been claimed that, at its worst, Clarke was struggling with even running, let alone some of the more physical demands of the game.

But it seems there is confidence that he could be back to play some part in the coming months as he was named in the 24-strong squad that Boro submitted to the EFL.