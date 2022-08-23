Matt Clarke from Brighton to Middlesbrough: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Chris Wilder has made a number of additions to his Middlesbrough side so far this season although with the transfer window open for another week, the boss is keen for some further additions too.

According to reporter John Percy, Boro have agreed a deal worth £2.25million to sign Brighton defender Matt Clarke.

The 25-year-old joined Brighton back in 2019 but is yet to make a senior appearance for Graham Potter’s side having been sent on loan instead with spells at both Derby County and West Brom in the past three seasons.

The defender is set for a medical this afternoon so with that in mind, here we take a look at the potential move in more depth.

Is it a good potential move?

This seems like a move that would be good for both the player and the club.

It seems fairly clear that Clarke isn’t going to get his chance to be part of the first team at Brighton and therefore, he will be keen to get a move that will allow him the chance to play some regular football and prove his ability.

For Chris Wilder, this gives him a left-footed centre-back and with the manager needing to straighten the left side of his team throughout the summer, this gives him the ability to do so with Clarke adding to that.

It’s a move for a small fee and Clarke’s at a good age that makes it a move worth doing.

One true or false question about every current Middlesbrough player – Can you score full marks?

1 of 21 Zack Steffan is over 30-years-old True False

Would he start?

As it stands, Chris Wilder has a fairly good back line in his side although his team has conceded nine league goals already this season suggesting a change could be needed.

Furthermore, with Boro yet to pick up a win this season, the boss has spoken about not being scared to change personnel or the system.

Therefore, Clarke would definitely seem to get an opportunity in the starting line-up and should he take his chances and prove his talent, he will be retaining his place.

What does he offer?

As previously mentioned, Clarke is left-footed so allows Middlesbrough the opportunity to play out from the back on left side of the pitch making them a less predictable side going forward.

Not only that but he has plenty of Championship experience under his belt having played regularly for Derby and West Brom over the past number of years, so will no doubt be able to settle in quickly and add to the side’s efforts.

Clarke is strong in the tackle and has an adept passing skill-set whilst he is not afraid to step out from defence and initiate attacks.