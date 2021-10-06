Matt Clarke delivers fresh injury update as West Brom man looks to make return

Matt Clarke has spoken of his eagerness to return from injury and get back to playing for West Bromwich Albion.

Clarke joined Albion on loan from Brighton in the summer, having spent the last two seasons on loan at Derby County.

The centre-half has only been able to make three appearances for the club so far, starting in wins over Luton, Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers.

But he pulled his hamstring in the win at Ewood Park, and hasn’t featured for Valerien Ismael’s side since.

He was an unused substitute in Friday night’s defeat to Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium, with Nick Powell’s goal proving to be decisive.

Only a true expert on West Brom will get these 27 Baggies’ quiz questions correct

1 of 27 1) What year was West Brom founded? 1878 1879 1880 1881

But with the international break now upon us, Clarke has two weeks to return from a frustrating spell on the sidelines.

Speaking to the Express and Star, he said: “As soon as you are injured you look for the return date and when you might be back playing.

“Although I was in the squad for Stoke, it wasn’t really ideal as I didn’t feel as though I would be featuring.

“I was always pencilled in to play in the Premier League 2 game on Monday against Sunderland. It was nice to get out there and get through it.

“I felt good on Monday night and I felt I probably could have played longer, but it was always pencilled in that I was going to play 45 minutes.

“It’s the way football goes. I feel like I’m now ready but it’s the international break and there are no games to play.

“It does give me a chance to catch up even further in terms of fitness and sharpness, so we will see where we are when the matches return.”

The Verdict

It has been a tough start to the season for Clarke, who showed glimpses of his ability before pulling his hamstring at Blackburn.

He was impressive for Derby and was a real bright spark for them during his two years on loan at Pride Park, and will be keen to replicate that form at the Hawthorns this season.

Injuries have taken its toll on Ismael’s men, but they have only lost one game which is impressive considering the players they have missed.