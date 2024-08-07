Highlights Bloomfield seeks further additions to the squad after pre-season reveals gaps.

Wycombe Wanderers manager Matt Bloomfield has revealed that he is going after "a couple more things" this summer. The Blues boss is happy with his business so far, but has admitted there is still work to be done.

The Chairboys have gone about their business quietly this summer, with the absurd amount of money being splashed out by Birmingham City really being the talk of League One.

Bloomfield is still hopeful to add a couple more players to his squad before the window slams shut at the end of August. Following a defeat to Swindon Town on Saturday, the 40-year-old said there were "a couple more things" he wanted to address before he was satisfied.

Bloomfield "always wants to be better"

Ambition is something the Wanderers boss has never lacked, as he always looks to find ways that his team can be better. When asked if he was happy with his squad on Saturday, the Wycombe legend stated: "I'm never happy with where we're at, I want to be better always."

Hinting that there is still room for improvement in his squad, Bloomfield continued: "I'm working really really closely with Dan [Rice] on the recruitment side and today [Swindon] has reiterated a couple more things we know we're going after."

Wanderers narrowly lost out to the League Two side on Saturday, after a frustrating performance where plenty of chances were created, but ultimately not converted. Thankfully, this lack of cutting edge showed in pre-season, giving Bloomfield a week to address the issues.

Since Ocean Blue Partners II Limited acquired the club in May, data has been at the forefront of recruitment for the Chairboys. Rice and the Wycombe manager have been in close cahoots this summer, observing the data and what players will best suit the Wycombe way. Having analysed the performances throughout pre-season, both can now make informed decisions about what the squad is currently lacking and identify targets to plug these gaps.

The ambition and desire shown by Bloomfield shows that he will work tirelessly until he believes his squad is the best it can possibly be, even if that means having to dip into the transfer market.

The loan market could hit full-swing in the coming weeks

Wycombe Wanderers signings - Summer 2024 Player Name Signed from Age Fee Alex Hartridge Exeter City 25 Free Nathan Bishop Sunderland 24 Loan Tyreeq Bakinson Sheffield Wednesday 25 Free Daniel Harvie MK Dons 25 Undisclosed Daniel Udoh Shrewsbury Town 27 Free

It seems the loan market is yet to fully come in to play, which is a result of Premier League clubs wanting to keep their young players over pre-season due to Euro 2024 and the Copa América. With senior players now returning to their clubs, Premier League youngsters will now become more widely available for a loan move.

Whilst Bloomfield didn't deny that he could enter the loan market, it presented a real challenge for the Chairboys last season, as some struggled to adapt to senior football. The man from Felixstowe said: "We had obvious challenges this time last year with the profile of players we could recruit having to be young loans. We knew it was going to take time for those boys to adapt, and you can never guarantee on a first loan who was going to adapt as quickly as possible."

Goalkeeper Nathan Bishop is the only piece of loan business Wycombe have done this summer, which is a real change compared to this time last year. The likes of Kian Breckin, Harry Boyes, Killian Phillips, Dale Taylor and Freddie Potts had already been signed on loan last season, but Bloomfield has implied that he wanted to take a different approach with his business, saying: "This summer's recruitment has been more experienced in terms of the age range of the players and the number of games they've got behind them."

Now many youngsters will be made available for loan in the coming weeks, there will be an influx of talent headed for League One and a few could end up with the Chairboys.