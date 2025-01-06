Matt Bloomfield believes that Wycombe Wanderers defender Joe Low is "destined to go onto better things" with a trio of Championship clubs battling it out for his signature.

The 22-year-old signed for the Chairboys on a free transfer in the summer of 2023 following his departure from Bristol City and, just 18 months on, is being touted for a return to the second tier.

Currently, it is understood that Preston North End, Plymouth Argyle and Swansea City are all keen on the centre-back, with the latter seeing a bid rejected, as Football League World exclusively revealed.

That was confirmed days later by Swansea boss, Luke Williams, who stated in an interview: "I don't know exactly where we are in terms of bids being rejected - I need to catch up with the chairman. But he is certainly a player that we like."

Since then, transfer guru, Alan Nixon, has confirmed that Wycombe are willing to sell for a fee in the region of £750,000, with Bloomfield turning to Charlton Athletic's Lloyd Jones as a potential replacement.

Matt Bloomfield speaks out on Low speculation

Joe Low has been in superb form this season, and it is no surprise to see speculation begin to arise about where his future lies. While Wycombe are currently in the League One promotion spots, a move to Swansea or Preston would give him immediate Championship football at a side that is well-established in the division.

League One Top Four 24-25 Rank Team Played GD Points 1 Birmingham City 23 +24 53 2 Wycombe 24 +24 51 3 Wrexham 25 +19 51 4 Huddersfield Town 23 +17 44

However, Bloomfield will be keen to see him remain at Adams Park as they look to continue their bid for second-tier football.

Following a 1-1 draw with Blackpool, the head coach was quizzed about the Welshman's future and had this to say about his star defender.

He said: "He is a very good player, he’s our player and I’m pleased with him as he works very hard.

“We’ve had him for 18 months or so and we brought him in as a free transfer.

“At that point, it was decided that he wasn’t good enough for the Championship.

“We took him and we believe in him and we’ve nurtured him.

"He’s an incredible young man who is destined to go onto better things, and we’re proud of him."

Joe Low's departure would leave Wycombe in a tricky spot

While Wycombe have set the tone for much of the campaign, January has already taken its toll, with star loanees Caleb Taylor and Aaron Morley returning to West Bromwich Albion and Bolton Wanderers respectively.

That leaves the club with significant gaps in key positions and, while they can address this in the market, it may be difficult to find players of the same quality.

To make matters even worse, the potential departures of Low and Richard Kone could hamper the squad even further.

That makes Bloomfield's stance on these players pivotal. If they can dissuade interest until the summer, then it will thoroughly boost their hopes of promotion and could even see them net larger fees in the future.