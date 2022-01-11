Matija Sarkic sends emotional Birmingham City message after recent setback

Matija Sarkic has thanked the Birmingham City fans for the support they gave him after his loan spell from Wolves was cut short due to injury.

Really disappointed that my season is cut short due to injury , just want to thank everyone at @bcfc and the fans for your support . I have loved every minute of it !

Good luck for the rest of the season !!

The 24-year-old keeper arrived from the Premier League side in the summer and was first-choice following Neil Etheridge’s struggles with Covid-19.

And, after an unconvincing pre-season, Sarkic managed to establish himself as a very popular player at St. Andrew’s after putting in a string of impressive performances for Lee Bowyer’s side in the first half of the campaign, where he kept ten clean sheets in 23 games.

However, a dislocated shoulder suffered against QPR last week means that Sarkic is back at Wanderers, with the stopper set for months out.

That prompted the Montenegro international to reflect on his time at Blues, and he sent a message to the fans on Twitter which showed how much he enjoyed his time at the club.

The verdict

This is a nice touch from Sarkic and you have to feel sorry for him that his time at Birmingham was ended because of injury.

It’s been a tough campaign for Bowyer’s side and they had a lot to thank the keeper for because he kept them in games at times, with his clean sheet record outstanding.

But, these things happen in football and it’s now down to Bowyer to work with what he’s got, whilst Sarkic will be focused on recovering and seeing what his situation is at Wolves next season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.