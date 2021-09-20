Matija Sarkic reacts as Birmingham City fan creates chant for him

Matjia Sarkic has enjoyed a fairly satisfying start to life at Birmingham City.

The Montenegro international has been a mainstay in Lee Bowyer’s side since he arrived on loan from Wolves in the summer.

The 24-year-old has started in each of Blues’ opening eight games in the Championship, keeping four clean sheets and conceding 10 goals in that time.

Blues have been on the end of two heavy defeats of late, conceding four goals against Fulham in midweek and three against Peterborough at the weekend.

But overall, Sarkic has enjoyed a solid start to life at St. Andrew’s, and he will hope to help guide Birmingham back to winning ways as soon as possible.

Sarkic is a popular figure amongst Birmingham fans already, it seems. One fan has taken to Twitter to film himself singing a rather catchy chant.

To the tune of Status Quo’s ‘Rocking All Over The World’, @Stoney1875 has managed to fit Sarkic’s name and country into it.

The man himself has reacted to it, posting several laughing and clapping emojis to show his appreciation.

The Verdict

It’s a catchy chant and one that may take off sooner rather than later.

Sarkic deserves the praise, though. He has been fairly solid since joining Blues and has established himself as an important player under Bowyer.

He’s only 24 and this loan was very much needed, and hopefully for his sake it pushes him on and helps him improve and develop going forward.