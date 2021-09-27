Matija Sarkic issues Birmingham City rallying cry on social media ahead of QPR clash

Birmingham City goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has taken to his personal Instagram account to urge the Blues to go again against QPR on Tuesday in their quest to get back to winning ways in the league.

Lee Bowyer’s side were unable to pick up all three points on Saturday in what was a difficult game against a solid Preston North End side who are becoming very difficult to beat.

The Blues had their chances to make the difference in the goalless draw, with Troy Deeney, in particular, seeing one effort strike the woodwork.

However, ultimately Birmingham could not find a breakthrough and they were forced to settle for a point.

That at least brought an end to the back-to-back defeats they suffered against Fulham and Peterborough United. While it also saw Sarkic record his fifth clean sheet in nine league appearances so far this season during his loan spell from Wolves.

Birmingham will travel to QPR on Tuesday aiming to get back to winnings ways in what will be a key game for both sides after their respective form has just dipped in the last few matches after strong starts to the campaign.

Sarkic took to his personal Instagram account to insist that the Blues’ result against Preston was a positive one despite them not managing to secure all three points. While the keeper also urged Birmingham to use it as a foundation to go again against QPR.

The verdict

Tuesday is a big game for Birmingham now against QPR and it is vital that they make a return to winning ways as soon as possible.

Too often in the last few campaigns, the Blues have endured lengthy winless runs in the league that have seen them drop well down the table they have to avoid that happening again under Bowyer this time around.

Returning to the defensive solidity that they showed at the start of the season during their goalless draw against Preston has to be seen as a step in the right direction for Bowyer’s side.

Their latest clean sheet came without both Marc Roberts and Kristian Pedersen as well so that shows the depth they have to cope with that.

QPR will be a major test for Birmingham and they have got a lot of dangerous attacking players, but they have also shown defensive vulnerabilities as well so far this term.

Therefore, it is vital that the Blues keep the game tight and look to maybe take advantage of any mistakes that the Rs make at the back.