Matheus Pereira’s future takes fresh twist as West Brom’s stance is revealed amid West Ham and Leeds United interest

Matheus Pereira has been ‘frozen out’ by West Bromwich Albion boss Valerien Ismael, according to reports from The Athletic.

The 25-year-old has been the subject of intense speculation regarding his future following the club’s relegation from the Premier League last term.

As a result it’s claimed that Pereira will not be involved for the Baggies until his future has been resolved due to concerns about his performances in training and ongoing speculation over a move.

Reports from the Daily Express have claimed that clubs such as West Ham United, Leicester City and Leeds United are all keen on a move for the Brazilian, with reporter Ryan Taylor claiming that the Hammers have even held talks over a potential move.

Such interest is hardly a surprise given his recent performances.

Pereira’s first season with West Brom saw him score eight goals and create a staggering 20 more as the Baggies secured promotion from the Championship in the 2019-20 campaign.

He then took to life in the Premier League with ease as well after scoring 11 goals and creating six more in the top flight.

It’s that sort of form that has led to real interest from the top flight and it seems that his future will need to be decided one way or another before fans see Pereira turning out for the Baggies again under Ismael.

The verdict

The situation with Matheus Pereira seems to be coming to a head.

Speculation has been building for a number of weeks regarding his future with some of the Premier League’s biggest names credited with an interest in the player.

It’s clear that the Brazilian is too good to play in the Championship and so it would be a major coup if the Baggies were going to be able to keep hold of the player.

Unfortunately I just don’t see that happening and it’s only a matter of time until he moves on.