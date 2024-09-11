This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom’s summer transfer business has come to a conclusion following August’s deadline.

The Baggies will be hoping that the squad they’ve put together will be capable of fighting for promotion to the Premier League again this season.

Carlos Corberan’s side came fifth in the table last year, but suffered play-off semi-final defeat to Southampton.

But supporters will be wondering what ways the team could’ve been strengthened further.

Some will even be curious to know what some former players could excel in the current set-up, and help Albion in their promotion ambitions.

Matheus Pereira West Brom transfer claim

When asked which former player he’d like to see back at the club, FLW’s West Brom fan pundit Callum Burgess named Matheus Pereira.

He has claimed that an attacking trio of Pereira, Tom Fellows and Mikey Johnston could rip up the Championship, and fire the club back to the top flight.

“I think Matheus Pereira would be a joy to watch in this current West Bromwich Albion side,” Burgess told Football League World.

“An attacking quartet of Mikey Johnston on the left, him in the middle alongside Tom Fellows on the right, with Josh Maja just in front of them.

“I think in his prime, Matheus Pereira, is one of the best players the Championship has ever seen.

“That 2019/20 season where he got so many goals and assists, and every week he made so many moments of magic and fun.

“In this current West Bromwich Albion team, he has a workrate to thrive in Corberan’s system, and an attacking flair to open defences with just moments of magic, where it can just win games by itself.

“With him alongside the likes of Tom Fellows and Mikey Johnston, they’re three attacking players who can each win games by themselves, so to have them three as a trio alongside each other would be a bit of a cheat code in the Championship.

“On paper, that looks a really, really good attacking team.”

Matheus Pereira’s West Brom career

Matheus Pereira - West Brom league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2019-20 42 (38) 8 (17) 2020-21 33 (30) 11 (6)

Pereira signed for West Brom in the summer of 2019 on loan from Sporting Clube de Portugal, before making the deal permanent in 2020.

The now 28-year-old contributed eight goals and 17 assists in his first league campaign at the Hawthorns, helping the club gain automatic promotion to the Premier League.

He contributed a further 11 goals and six assists in the top flight, but his outstanding performances were not enough to help the team stay up, coming 19th in the table.

Pereira departed for Saudi Arabia that summer, and has since returned to his native Brazil, plying his trade with Cruzeiro.

Matheus Pereira in this team would be a real attacking force

Pereira was excellent during his two year stint at West Brom, and someone of his calibre would be more than welcome in Corberan’s side right now.

That attacking trio certainly looks an exciting prospect on paper, and it is a shame that supporters will never get to see it.

While West Brom’s current attacking options are quite strong relative to their rivals, no one quite has the same spark that Pereira possessed.

Regardless, supporters will always have fond memories of his performances as the team gained promotion back to the Premier League under Slaven Bilic.