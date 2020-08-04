Matheus Pereira issues message to Grady Diangana and Filip Krovinovic regarding West Brom future

West Bromwich Albion playmaker Matheus Pereira has set his sights on convincing Grady Diangana and Filip Krovinović to sign permanently at the Hawthorns ahead of the club’s Premier League return.

Slaven Bilic has guided West Brom back into the Premier League this season, with Pereira, Diangana and Krovinović all impressing on loan.

There’s an agreement in place for Pereira to make his move to West Brom permanent, but Diangana and Krovinović find themselves in slightly different situations.

Nevertheless, Pereira appears to have set out to convince the pair to stick around, with his Instagram activity telling.

In response to the news that Rico Richards has committed his future to Albion, Pereira has been in the replies, urging Diangana and Krovinović to do the same this summer.

Over the course of the season Diangana had a hand in eight goals and six assists, whilst Krovinović scored three goals and registered two assists from 40 appearances in the midfield.

Diangana remains on the books at West Ham United, now a Premier League rival, whilst Krovinović is on loan from Benfica.

The Verdict

Pereira has forged a great understanding with this pair over the course of the 2019/20 season and the attack-minded nature of Albion’s midfield did make a big difference in the promotion race.

For many, seeing the trio link back up at the Hawthorns next season would be the dream, but at this moment in time, it isn’t clear what West Ham and Benfica are planning.

West Brom should still have Pereira (arguably the best of the three) next season, but there’s no denying that he, plus many others, would be a lot more confident with Diangana and Krovinović in the side too.

