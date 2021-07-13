Matheus Pereira responds as West Brom complete move for ‘energetic and powerful’ starlet

Matheus Pereira has thrown his backing behind West Bromwich Albion’s latest signing.

The club confirmed on their website the arrival of Quevin Moises Castro on a two-year contract following a successful trial period at The Hawthorns.

Described as ‘an energetic and powerful central midfielder’, the 19-year-old spent time on trial with both Chelsea and Arsenal earlier in the year as he looked to make the step up to the upper echelons of the English game.

The arrival of the Portuguese youngster has clearly caught the eye of the club’s talisman Pereira who spent much of his youth developing his game in Portugal, who responded with an approving emoji following West Brom’s announcement on social media.

👌 — Matheus Pereira (@MatheusPereira) July 13, 2021

As far as Pereira is concerned, it could be a busy summer.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a number of clubs including Leeds United, West Ham and Leicester City following West Brom’s relegation from the Premier League.

Pereira scored 12 goals and picked up six assists last term but could be set to move on with UAE side Al-Hilal Riyadh making a move for the player.

It remains to be seen whether he will move on but perhaps the arrival of the talented starlet will tempt him to stick around.

The verdict

It’s great for West Brom to get the approval of such as key player.

Fans will be waiting with bated breath to see what Matheus Pereira is planning to do this summer with such intense speculation surrounding his future.

Few could begrudge him a move back to the Premier League, but many will be hoping that he sticks around to help the club to secure promotion this season.

Pereira will surely have been an inspiration for Quevin Moises Castro’s decision to join the club and so it’ll be interesting to see what the coming weeks will bring.