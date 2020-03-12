Matheus Pereira makes admission about West Brom team-mate ahead of weekend clash

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Matheus Pereira has admitted that he had a good feeling about his team-mate Filip Krovinovic when the Croatian joined the club last summer on loan from Benfica.

Following a relatively slow start to life at the Hawthorns, the 24-year-old has stepped up his performance levels considerably since the turn of the year and is now a mainstay in the heart of the Baggies’ midfield.

Having delivered impressive displays against the likes of Newcastle United, Millwall and Reading in recent weeks, Krovinovic will now be determined to play a crucial role in helping West Brom achieve promotion to the Premier League in May.

Meanwhile, Pereira has emerged as one of the Championship stand-out players this season after joining the club on a temporary basis during the previous summer transfer window from Sporting Lisbon.

Given that he has already provided 22 direct goal contributions in the second-tier, the Brazilian will fancy his chances of guiding the Baggies to victory in their clash with Birmingham City this weekend.

Speaking to A Bola (as cited by FootballFancast) ahead of the club’s showdown with the Blues about his relationship with Krovinovic, Pereira said: “Krovi is like a brother to me.

“I had a very good feeling about him on the first day.

“We knew we were going to get along very well.

“Today we are brothers, on and off the field.

“We are always together.”

The Verdict

The rapport between Pereira and Krovinovic has been seen on the pitch during the Baggies’ recent games as they have managed to develop a fruitful partnership.

Providing that this particular duo are able to deliver the goods on a consistent basis between now and the end of the season, West Brom will have a fantastic chance of achieving promotion to the top-flight.

Whilst the Baggies will have to be wary of the dangers that Birmingham will pose this weekend, they should have more than enough quality at their disposal to seal victory at the Hawthorns.

By producing a positive performance against the Blues, West Brom could use the momentum gained from this result to launch a push for the Championship title in the coming weeks.