Matheus Pereira leads tributes as Romaine Sawyers comes in for West Brom praise

West Bromwich Albion are back in the thick of training and this time next week we’ll have seen Premier League football return, with the Championship due to follow suit.

It’s an exciting time for all involved and Albion fans are going to be more eager than most to see their side in action as they hunt down a return to the top flight after a couple of seasons away.

Slaven Bilic and his players have done a fine job so far this season and one man that has caught the eye more than most is attacker Matheus Pereira.

Indeed, he’s won plenty of praise so far this season but it was actually a team-mate of his to earn plaudits most recently.

Albion offered up Romaine Sawyers’ stats on Twitter and Pereira was quick to lead the tributes to the central midfielder:

Too easy for you benny 🔥 @RomaineSawyers — Matheus Pereira (@MatheusPereira) June 11, 2020

The Verdict

This Albion side is very likeable.

They’ve got massively talented players across the pitch, great depth, a good manager and clear camaraderie – with the latter perhaps the most important thing to have of all.

With that in mind, then, it is no surprise to see them up where they are in the league and many firmly expect them to achieve promotion this season now.