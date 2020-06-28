Matheus Pereira issues positive West Brom message after frustrating defeat v Brentford

West Brom’s promotion bid took a sizeable dent on Friday evening, as they were beaten 1-0 by promotion rivals Brentford at Griffin Park.

Slaven Bilic’s side were far from their best against the Bees, as Ollie Watkins’ first-half strike proved to be the difference on the night in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

The defeat means that the Baggies are sat second in the Championship table, after Leeds overtook them in the standings with a convincing 3-0 win against Fulham on Saturday.

One player that was a rare bright spark going forward for the Baggies in the defeat to Brentford was Matheus Pereira, who looked to make things happen when on the ball.

The Brazilian has made 36 appearances for West Brom since signing on loan from Sporting Lisbon, and has chipped in with six goals and 16 assists, in a hugely impressive debut season in English football.

Pereira took to Instagram to issue a positive message after the defeat to Brentford, and is hopeful that they can get their season back on track in their next match.

Pereira and his West Brom team-mates are set to return to action in midweek, when they take on struggling Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough, in a game they’ll know they have to pick up three points from to keep the pressure on league-leaders Leeds United.

The Verdict:

It’s good to hear him remaining upbeat.

West Brom haven’t been anywhere near good enough to challenge for promotion in their last four matches, and they need to put together a positive run of form at the earliest of opportunities to stand a chance of returning to the top-flight this season.

Brentford were by far the better team on Friday evening, and West Brom need to get their promotion bid back on track when they return to action in midweek against Sheffield Wednesday.

If they’re to drop points against the Owls, then I have serious doubts as to whether they’ll finish inside the automatic promotion places in the Championship this term.