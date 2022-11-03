Matheus Pereira issues message that will excite West Brom supporters

The Championship has not seen too many players of Matheus Pereira’s quality over the years, with the 26-year-old now plying his trade at Saudi Professional League club Al Hilal.

Pereira departed West Brom for the Middle East back in the summer of 2021, spending two years with the Midlands club, with the first being on loan.

During his two years with the Baggies, which included seasons in the Premier League and the Championship, the exciting attacking midfielder chipped in with 20 goals and 26 assists in 77 appearances, proving to be extremely influential.

Opening the door on a potential return to West Brom in the future, Pereira answered a fan on Twitter who asked if he would ever come back.

The big weekend West Brom quiz – Can you score 16/16? 1 of 16 What year were the club founded? 1875 1878 1885 1888

The 26-year-old wrote: “I still have three years in Saudi , me and my wife enjoy there.. soon we want come back! I love u guys.”

The verdict

West Brom fans would have absolutely loved this message, with Pereira being a player of such importance for the Baggies during his two years with the club.

Evidently enjoying his time with West Brom, it will be interesting to see what happens during the rest of his career and whether a move back to The Hawthorns will make sense.

A player of excellent technical quality and a real difference in the final third, West Brom could currently do with Pereira as they look to push forward under Carlos Corberan.

This is a situation to keep an eye on and it will be interesting to see if anything else emerges about a potential future Baggies return.