Matheus Pereira delivers honest verdict on West Brom’s promotion chances

West Bromwich Albion loanee Matheus Pereira has insisted that if the club continue to perform to a high standard, they will achieve promotion to the Premier League in May.

Since joining the Baggies on a temporary deal from Sporting Lisbon last summer, the attacking midfielder has emerged as a pivotal player for his side this season.

As well as providing an astonishing total of 16 assists in the Championship, Pereira has all netted six goals in 33 league appearances.

Despite dropping points in their recent clashes with Wigan Athletic and Swansea City, West Brom are still in a commanding position to secure a return to the top-flight later this year.

Currently six points clear of third-place Fulham, the Baggies will be determined to extend this particular gap when they face Birmingham City this weekend at the Hawthorns.

Providing that he plays 45 minutes or more of this clash, Pereira is set to join West Brom on a permanent basis for a fee thought to be in the region of £8.25m as he will trigger a clause included in his initial loan deal.

Speaking to Portuguese news outlet A Bola (as cited by Sportwitness) about the Baggies’ promotion hopes, the Brazilian said: “Pressure is always on, in all places, in all clubs, because there are always collective goals on the table for which we have to give everything.

“Obviously the pressure here is different, it’s a positive pressure, and it’s not easy to deal with.

“But luckily we are doing very well in the Championship, we are in the top places and I think that if we continue to play this way, we will achieve the Premier League promotion.

“It’s something fantastic.

“What all players want is to be in a club that fight for goals like that.

“It’s a very big challenge, and so far it’s going perfectly.

“I really believe that, in the end, we will be happy.

“We have been working to deserve it.”

The Verdict

When you consider just how impressive the Baggies have been under the guidance of manager Slaven Bilic, it would be somewhat of a shock if they do not seal promotion to the Premier League following what has been a hugely successful year.

Providing that they are able to deal with the pressure during the remaining nine league games of the season, West Brom could potentially beat Leeds United to the Championship title.

With the likes of Pereira, Callum Robinson and Filip Krovinovic at their disposal, the Baggies will fancy their chances of making a return to winning ways in their clash with Birmingham this weekend.

By producing an eye-catching performance at the Hawthorns, West Brom could send out a real signal of intent to the rest of the second-tier heading into the closing stages of campaign.