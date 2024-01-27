Highlights Mateusz Musialowski looks as though he will not be joining Birmingham City or Leeds United this month

The 20-year-old has reportedly rejected a move to the Blues after a deal came close to being agreed late this week.

Elsewhere, Leeds United's interest in the player is said to have been exaggerated, with the player now set to pursue a move outside of England.

With the transfer window now in its final week, Leeds United and Birmingham City look set to be dealt a blow in pursuit of Liverpool youngster Mateusz Musialowski.

Both Championship sides have been linked with a move for the Polish player this month, but reports from his homeland suggest he will be joining neither Tony Mowbray nor Daniel Farke's side despite having just six months left on his Liverpool contract.

Mateusz Musialowski rejects Birmingham City

First and foremost, reports from Sport.PL, a Polish outlet, claims that Mateusz Musialowski will not be joining Birmingham City.

Reports from the Polish outlet suggest that the 20-year-old was close to joining Birmingham City in recent days, with the player having been in the second city on Thursday and given the opportunity to talk to the likes of Tony Mowbray and fellow Pole Krystian Bielik.

Despite this, though, Musialowski has opted not to join the Blues, with the report claiming that instead, the young Polish player is eyeing a move away from England in the coming days and weeks.

Reports linking Birmingham City with Musialowski's signature first emerged earlier this week via the Daily Mail.

As per their report, Birmingham City were keen on adding the player to their squad in order to boost the amount of players available to Tony Mowbray that were good in possession of the ball.

Leeds Utd set to miss out on Musialowski

Whilst Birmingham City seemingly came close to a deal, only for a last-minute change of mind, it seems things are different when it comes to Leeds United's interest in the player.

Indeed, as per Sport.PL, there was "not much truth" in reports linking the 20-year-old with a switch to Elland Road.

The report claims that these rumours surfaced as a result of the player's management being spotted watching a match at Elland Road.

Football Insider were the first outlet to claim that Leeds had an interest in Musialowski, with the club said to have been keen to add to their attacking options.

What next for Leeds?

If reports in Poland are accurate, the above news will not come as much of a blow to Leeds United.

Indeed, the Whites cannot be disappointed in their pursuit of the player if in fact their interest in him was never serious, or exaggerated.

Daniel Farke is likely to continue to work on bringing in a full-back or two before the transfer deadline, a position we know he is very keen to strengthen before February 1st.

Blow for Birmingham City

For Birmingham City, however, this could certainly be taken as a big blow.

Although Musialowksi has never played at senior level for Liverpool, his record for their youth sides is fantastic in terms of goals and assists.

To have reportedly had the player at the club meeting the likes of Mowbray and Bielik, too, only to miss out on his signature, will feel like a missed opportunity for the Blues.

With the club 20th in the Championship at present, it looks as though it is back to the drawing board for the Blues.