Young winger Mateusz Musialowski, who was targeted by both Leeds United and Birmingham City in January, has been released by his current club, Liverpool.

The 20-year-old's departure was confirmed with the publication of the Reds retained list for the end of the 2023/24 season, which dedicated a section to the Poland U21 international's move away from Anfield.

He made just one senior appearance in his time with the club, but caught the eye of multiple sides lower down the English pyramid through his exploits for the Merseysiders' academy teams.

Two of those sides, Leeds and Birmingham, reportedly expressed an interest in the young starlet but a move to either never materialised. In light of this announcement, it remains to be seen whether the two clubs will reignite their January battle this summer.

Birmingham and Leeds were both interested in released Liverpool star

Musialowski arrived at Liverpool in 2020, having previously played youth football in his native Poland.

He quickly caught attention in the Premier League side's youth setup for his searing runs, rapid changes of direction and close control through opposition defences, fashioning his own chances from seemingly nothing, which led to him gaining the nickname 'the Polish Messi'.

Despite his progress in the youth squad, he never quite managed to claim his spot in Jurgen Klopp's first-team rotation, despite many other promising youngsters graduating from the Liverpool academy around him.

He was restricted to just one senior appearance, a 16-minute cameo against Sparta Prague in the Europa League in March, before news of his release was delivered.

The writing had been on the wall for some time, however, as approaches from Birmingham and Leeds followed the collapsing of a deal that would have seen Musialowski move to Austrian outfit TSV Hartberg the previous summer.

With the Polish youngster now a free agent, a move by Birmingham or Leeds may now be simpler, and cheaper, to negotiate.

The Whites are now in a stronger position to land Musialowski

If either of the mentioned EFL clubs are to be the 20-year-old's next destination, Leeds appears to be the best bet currently.

According to Polish outlet Sport.PL, Musialowski turned down an offer to move to St. Andrew's earlier this year while the club were still in the Championship, so a switch to the club now they're in League One appears difficult.

Having narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League in their play-off defeat to Southampton, Leeds look like frontrunners to make the jump this time around.

Musialowski's time at Liverpool, as per Transfermarkt Team Apps Goals Assists Liverpool U21 45 11 2 Liverpool U18 31 18 4 Liverpool UEFA U19 6 1 0 Liverpool 1 0 0

Added to that is the fact that Crysencio Summerville, Championship Player of the Year last season, has been linked with a big-money move the opposite way to Liverpool, to potentially become one of new manager Arne Slot's first signings.

Both players are naturally left-wingers so, should Summerville's move go through, a path to first-team football seems clear for the Polish wonderkid.

In Leeds he would also arrive at a club with a strong track record of affording young talents a lot of senior minutes, as displayed in recent times with Archie Gray.

With the potential of plentiful minutes and Premier League football on the horizon, Musialowski could do worse than testing the waters at Elland Road.

His agent was quoted in the Mirror as saying that offers are being explored back in Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland, so the player may find his best next step heading back to the continent.

Regardless of his destination, Musialowski must now focus on finding a team that will allow him consistent senior minutes, as it is clear he has now outgrown youth football.

The only way he will improve now is by gaining experience as part of a first team and building resilience by facing other experienced professionals on a weekly basis.

He is now open to explore his options at the end of his current deal this month. His release may have piqued the interest of former admirers Leeds and Birmingham but, whatever decision the young winger makes, he must ensure it will lead to more opportunities than he has had so far in the senior game.